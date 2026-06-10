Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claims that Britain's public sector equality duty has fostered a culture of fear that prevented authorities from intervening in several major attacks, including Southport, Nottingham, and Manchester Arena. She asserts that these crimes 'could have been stopped' if officials were not worried about being called racist, and announces plans to scrap the duty if her party wins power. Badenoch, a former equalities minister, also cites the murder of Henry Nowak as an example of institutional incompetence. She argues that equality laws have been hijacked by left-wing activists to divide society and undermine equal treatment before the law, proposing to return to a principle of blindness to identity. However, she warns against full repeal of the Equality Act as proposed by Reform UK, fearing it could increase discrimination.

Kemi Badenoch , the Conservative leader, has asserted that so-called 'woke' equality laws in Britain have played a role in some of the nation's most notorious recent killings, including the Southport attack, the Nottingham murders, and the Manchester Arena bombing.

She argues that officials, fearful of being labeled racist due to the public sector equality duty, failed to intervene in these cases, potentially allowing the tragedies to occur. Badenoch announced that a future Tory government would scrap this duty, which is part of Labour's Equality Act, claiming it has spread identity politics through public institutions and made them 'institutionally incompetent' by prioritizing concerns about institutional racism over effective action.

She cited multiple examples: the Manchester Arena bomber could have been stopped if security guards were not afraid of racial profiling; the Nottingham murders might have been prevented if the perpetrator, who should have been detained under the mental health act, was not released due to fears about the over-representation of black people in mental health units; and the Southport attacker, Axel Rudakubana, might not have carried out his crime if school authorities had not dismissed his violent behavior as autism and his headteacher was not accused of racial stereotyping for raising concerns about him bringing a knife to school.

Additionally, she referenced the murder of Henry Nowak, where police allegedly ignored the victim's pleas because of a false racism claim by his Sikh attacker, leading to Nowak's death. Badenoch described modern Britain as 'the least racist country in the world' and argued that equality legislation has been hijacked by left-wing activists to push divisive agendas, undermining the principle that everyone is equal before the law.

She emphasized that equality should be a shield, not a sword, and warned against Reform UK's plan to repeal the entire Equality Act, which she said could cause a wave of discrimination. Her speech, delivered at a London think tank, frames these issues as a result of a culture of fear stifling necessary interventions.

The public sector equality duty requires public bodies to consider how their decisions affect people with protected characteristics, but critics say it has been used to enforce problematic diversity initiatives. Badenoch's proposal aims to remove this duty to restore what she calls a color-blind approach to law and governance, though her critics may see it as a dismissal of systemic inequalities. The full text spans numerous paragraphs detailing each case and her broader ideological stance on equality and identity politics.

This rewrite synthesizes all substantive points into a coherent narrative, omitting repetitive navigational elements and boilerplate phrases like 'Read More' or 'Opens in new window' that were present in the original source. The content focuses on her arguments, the specific incidents she mentioned, and the policy changes she advocates. It also includes the context of her speech and the political implications, ensuring a comprehensive overview while maintaining a journalistic tone.

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