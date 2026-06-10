Kemi Badenoch Links Woke Equality Laws to Preventable Killings in Britain

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argues that equality legislation has caused officials to fear accusations of racism, leading to failures to intervene in cases like the Southport attack, Nottingham murders, and Manchester Arena bombing, resulting in preventable tragedies.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has asserted that woke equality laws have played a role in some of Britain's most notorious recent killings, including the Southport attack, the Nottingham murders, and the Manchester Arena bombings.

She argues that officials, fearing accusations of racism, failed to intervene due to the public sector equality duty. The policy, part of Labour's Equality Act, requires public bodies to consider the impact of decisions on protected characteristics.

Badenoch stated that these crimes could have been prevented if authorities had acted without fear, citing examples such as security guards at Manchester Arena avoiding racial profiling, mental health professionals detaining a dangerous individual in Nottingham, and school staff addressing a student's violent behavior in Southport. She also referenced the murder of Henry Nowak, where police initially ignored the victim due to misplaced concerns about racism.

Badenoch claims that an overemphasis on institutional racism has made institutions incompetent, describing Britain as the least racist country while accusing left-wing activists of hijacking equality legislation. She maintains that the law should treat everyone equally, not differently based on identity groups, and proposes scrapping the public sector equality duty while cautioning against a full repeal of the Equality Act, as advocated by Reform UK, to avoid increased discrimination.

The speech, delivered at a London think tank, frames these issues as a departure from the principle of blind justice and calls for a return to universal equality before the law





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kemi Badenoch Equality Laws Public Sector Equality Duty Racism Conservative Party Southport Attack Nottingham Murders Manchester Arena Bombing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kemi Badenoch Vows to Eliminate Identity Politics from Public Services by Scrapping Equality DutyConservative leader Kemi Badenoch pledges to abolish the public sector equality duty, calling it a driver of identity politics that leads to ludicrous outcomes and compromises security in police, schools, and hospitals. She cites terrorist lawsuits and the Henry Nowak case as examples of dysfunction, promising to restore common sense and fairness.

Read more »

Kemi Badenoch Vows to Scrap Public Sector Equality Duty to End Identity PoliticsConservative leader Kemi Badenoch announces plan to abolish the public sector equality duty, arguing it leads to absurd outcomes and compromises security, citing cases of a terrorist lawsuit and police mishandling of a stabbing victim.

Read more »

Kemi Badenoch vows to eradicate 'perversion' of identity politics from public sectorKemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, has launched a scathing attack on racism rules that have been contributing to separatism and tribalism in Britain. She has vowed to eradicate the perversion of identity politics from the public sector and to reform the public sector equality duty.

Read more »

Kemi Badenoch Links Woke Equality Laws to UK Killings, Vows to Repeal DutyConservative leader Kemi Badenoch claims that Britain's public sector equality duty has fostered a culture of fear that prevented authorities from intervening in several major attacks, including Southport, Nottingham, and Manchester Arena. She asserts that these crimes 'could have been stopped' if officials were not worried about being called racist, and announces plans to scrap the duty if her party wins power. Badenoch, a former equalities minister, also cites the murder of Henry Nowak as an example of institutional incompetence. She argues that equality laws have been hijacked by left-wing activists to divide society and undermine equal treatment before the law, proposing to return to a principle of blindness to identity. However, she warns against full repeal of the Equality Act as proposed by Reform UK, fearing it could increase discrimination.

Read more »