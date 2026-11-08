Kemi Badenoch Leads Nigel Farage by Eight Points in New Poll

New Lord Ashcroft polling shows Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives leading Nigel Farage's Reform UK by eight points, signaling shifting momentum in the right-wing vote.

A new survey conducted by Lord Ashcroft Polls has delivered a significant boost to Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, revealing that her party now holds an eight-point lead over Nigel Farage's Reform UK. This polling data places the Conservatives at 26 per cent, while Reform UK sits at 18 per cent, marking a substantial shift in voter alignment over the last month. The results are being welcomed by Tory strategists as evidence that the party is building crucial momentum under Badenoch's leadership.

Core Polling Details and Shifts

The survey results show that Labour remains the leading party with 31 per cent support, but the gap between the Conservatives and Reform UK has widened significantly. Previously, the lead was just three points, meaning the Conservatives have gained ground rapidly in a single month. Lord Ashcroft Polls surveyed a representative sample of 5,253 adults between October 29 and November 2, providing a robust snapshot of current political sentiment across the country.

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Unlike many competitors, this specific poll asks respondents how likely they are to vote for each party at the next general election, rather than posing a hypothetical scenario for tomorrow. This methodology is believed to capture more serious voter intent. The data suggests that Farage's political standing is weakening as he faces intensified scrutiny regarding the cryptocurrency magnates who finance his party.

Badenoch Performance and Policy Appeal

Strategists attribute this shift to Kemi Badenoch's increasingly assured public performances, which have resonated with voters seeking a strong opposition figure. Her combative dealings with hecklers on the campaign trail and direct critiques of Prime Minister Andy Burnham in the Commons have been widely circulated on social media, amplifying her reach. Voters have specifically mentioned her proposal to cut inheritance tax, announced at the October Tory party conference, as a policy they view approvingly.

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Lord Ashcroft noted in his analysis that Badenoch is making a strong impression on the electorate. He described her as appearing strong, direct, principled, and articulate, with more common sense and better energy than her recent predecessors. Meanwhile, former enthusiasm for Reform is waning, with some supporters expressing grievances that Farage has become part of the establishment rather than an outsider challenger.

Stakeholder Positions and Disputes

Nigel Farage questioned the accuracy of the poll results on Saturday, citing previous discrepancies where polls underestimated Reform's share. He argued that Lord Ashcroft had previously placed his party at 21 per cent before the May local elections, when the actual result was 28 per cent. However, a source close to Lord Ashcroft dismissed this claim as a red herring, emphasizing that the current survey measures general election likelihood, not local voting behavior.

The spokesman also pointed out that Farage had not previously complained when the polling agency had Reform nine points ahead. Lord Ashcroft added that suspicions over dodgy donations, unsavory activists, and questions regarding competence have stalled Reform's momentum. He suggested that the alternatives to Badenoch are beginning to look less attractive to voters who are looking for a credible right-wing voice.

Impact on Brexit Deal and Remembrance Controversy

Concurrently, political tensions have flared over the government's upcoming EU reset. Kemi Badenoch stepped up her attacks on Andy Burnham by claiming his strategy will cost each working family £1,220. She referenced a leaked draft agreement due to be signed on November 20, which she alleges includes a £23 billion contribution over ten years to reduce economic disparities within the EU.

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The dispute also extended to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who faced criticism for linking the Erasmus+ student program to Remembrance Sunday commemorations. Nandy argued the scheme builds connections similar to those secured by veterans after the Second World War. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake condemned this as anti-Brexit propaganda, stating the day is for honoring the fallen, not for political pitches. The Conservatives maintain that the Labour government's previous Brexit deal weakened immigration control and slowed growth.