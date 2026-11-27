Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch mandates a new party covenant requiring opposition to Net Zero and ECHR withdrawal for all 2029 candidates.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch has announced that current and prospective Members of Parliament must sign a strict party covenant to remain eligible for selection in the next general election. This mandate requires candidates to formally oppose Net Zero legislation and support the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights. The announcement was made during a speech in the Newark constituency, which is currently held by Robert Jenrick, a former Conservative MP who has defected to the Reform party.

Mandatory Signatories For Next Election

During the address, Mrs. Badenoch clarified that while she does not wish to see any of the 118 sitting Conservative MPs leave the party, compliance with the new covenant is compulsory for those seeking to run under the Conservative banner. She stated that any incumbent who chooses not to sign the document will be barred from standing as a Conservative candidate in the upcoming polls. The party leader emphasized that this requirement applies universally to all prospective candidates aiming to represent the party at the next general election.

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Newark Speech And Robert Jenrick Defection

The strategic choice of Newark as the venue for this announcement was significant given the local political dynamics. Robert Jenrick, who previously held the seat, is now running as a candidate for Reform. In response to this defection, the Conservative Party has selected former Chief Whip Sir Mark Spencer as their candidate to contest the Newark seat. Sir Mark Spencer was the first person to publicly sign the new party covenant during the televised event, demonstrating immediate adherence to the leader's vision and setting a precedent for other potential candidates.

Policy Shift On Net Zero And Human Rights

The covenant outlines several core ideological positions that define the modern Conservative Party platform under Mrs. Badenoch's leadership. A primary pillar of this agreement is the rejection of the UK's target to reach Net Zero emissions by the year 2050. Additionally, the document mandates support for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, marking a decisive break from previous party stances on international human rights frameworks. These specific policy reversals are designed to distinguish the party from its predecessors and appeal to its core voter base.

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Smaller State And Economic Reform Goals

Beyond environmental and legal reforms, the covenant also commits signatories to advocating for a smaller and more effective state apparatus. Mrs. Badenoch argued that this shift is essential for creating an economy that rewards hard work and enterprise rather than bureaucratic intervention. The document serves as a guarantee to the British public that the Conservative Party has a clear and actionable agenda. It specifies not only what the party intends to oppose but also the concrete achievements it aims to deliver upon returning to power.

Future Implications For Conservative MPs

This new requirement fundamentally alters the landscape for sitting Conservative MPs who may have held moderate views on climate change or human rights treaties. The leadership has effectively drawn a line in the sand, ensuring that every MP elected after the next vote will be aligned with these specific ideological commitments. By enforcing this agreement, Mrs. Badenoch aims to unify the party around a singular, clear mission. The covenant is intended to prevent the internal divisions that have plagued the party in recent years and to provide a straightforward message to voters ahead of the next election cycle.