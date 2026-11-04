Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch held a rally on HMS Wellington to criticize the Labour government's defense and history policies.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch addressed a crowd on the foredeck of the retired Grimsby-class sloop HMS Wellington, which is moored on London's Embankment. The event was a distinct departure from traditional political campaigning, utilizing a historic naval vessel to underscore messages regarding national defense and historical pride. Badenoch utilized the setting to launch sharp critiques against the current administration and its policy directions.

Defense Spending and Political Critique

Badenoch described the Burnham government as complacent in its approach to national security and defense matters. She contrasted the current administration with the period represented by the 1934 ship, which she cited as a reminder of when Britain took defense seriously. The Conservative leader also highlighted the contrast between her party and Labour by referencing a letter from John Healey, who previously served as Defence Secretary. Healey had demanded specific defense spending levels in his letter when he resigned, a document Badenoch displayed to the audience. She noted that Healey, now Chancellor, is currently hesitating on such spending commitments.

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History Education and Slavery Reparations

The rally also focused on the teaching of history in schools and the political response to Caribbean demands for slavery reparations. Badenoch argued that too many educational institutions are teaching that Britain has a history of unique evil. She insisted that Britain was one of the better historical actors and should take pride in its cultural inheritance. This included the Royal Navy's historic role in abolishing slavery. Badenoch conceded that her own family has not been in Britain since the days of the Domesday Book. However, she stated that citizens should not be ashamed of their history regardless of their ancestral timelines.

Attacks on Rivals and Policy Positions

Badenoch directed criticism at several political figures and their associated parties during the event. She targeted Nigel Farage and his party for their alleged fondness for the Kremlin. Mrs Badenoch suggested that Mr Farage needed to speak up more strongly for Ukraine. She also critiqued gender-identity politics and commented on Angela Rayner's statement about stocking her emergency larder with Sauvignon Blanc. Badenoch joked that she would do the same if she were in the Labour party. She characterized the Labour government as a student-union government that lacks seriousness.

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Event Atmosphere and Attendees

The gathering took place on a windblown deck with attendees swaying with the movement of the Thames. Mark Francois MP stood on the deck, maintaining his balance amidst the ship's motion. Activists in the crowd waved placards with the slogan 'Cut Welfare, Fund Defence'. James Cartlidge, the Shadow Defence Secretary, greeted the bow section and remarked on the service of the Wellington. He noted that the ship had served before being decommissioned approximately eighty years ago. Some confusion arose when Mr Cartlidge appeared to be speaking about a former Scottish Tory leader rather than the ship.

Strategic Positioning Amidst Distractions

Badenoch faced distractions during the speech, including a Chinook helicopter flying overhead. A member of the public on the Embankment also threw incoherent abuse toward the platform. Despite these interruptions, the leader appeared unfazed and energetic. The event occurred during a week when she was denied Prime Minister's Questions because Mr Burnham was abroad. Badenoch seemed to be relishing the attention and the unique platform provided by the historic vessel. Her demeanor suggested confidence that the Conservative tide is rising at this time.