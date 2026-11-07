Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch labels Donald Trump's midterm defeat as self-inflicted, citing poor foreign policy and trade decisions that damaged the Republican brand.

Kemi Badenoch has publicly condemned Donald Trump, stating that the US President deserved his recent mid-term election defeat as it was entirely self-inflicted. The Conservative leader, 46, made these comments while speaking to Independent editor-in-chief Geordie Greig on The Talk Show. She argued that voters ultimately rejected Trump because he failed to deliver tangible results for the American public. This starkly contrasts with her previous praise of the former president, whom she once called wonderful in a 2025 speech.

Badenoch Critiques Trump Policy and Conduct

Badenoch argued that Trump did not meet the standards expected of a statesman at his level, particularly regarding his communication style. She criticized his tendency to engage in insults and described his treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House as awful. Additionally, she expressed displeasure with his rudeness toward British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These behavioral issues, she suggested, contributed significantly to his political downfall.

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The Conservative leader also highlighted policy failures that alienated key voting blocs. She noted that Trump arrived with an extraordinary coalition including Latino and Black voters, yet his actions undermined this support. Badenoch pointed to his implementation of tariffs, threats against Canada, and discussions regarding Greenland as primary reasons for public confusion and dissatisfaction. She maintained that such protectionist measures are not aligned with conservative values of free markets and fair trade enforcement.

Impact on Global Alliances and US-Iran Conflict

Badenoch emphasized the need to separate President Trump from the United States, asserting that the special relationship exists with the country, not the individual. This distinction is crucial as uncertainty grips Iran amid the fallout of the US defeat. The US-Iran war, which began after strikes on February 28, 2026, has caused global economic disruption and skyrocketing fuel prices. Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, stated that the US collapse process has accelerated following these election results.

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The political shift in Washington has also sparked mixed reactions in Tehran. Mehnaz, a journalist based in the capital, described a weird feeling of hopelessness and fear among citizens. Some in Iran had set their sights on changes in US and Israeli policy, viewing the election outcome through that lens. The defeat has reduced Trump's capacity to dictate power on American soil, altering the geopolitical landscape significantly.

Criticism of Conservative and Reform Strategies

Beyond the US election, Badenoch criticized previous Conservative governments for gimmicks, mistakes, and short-termism. She also took aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage regarding a £5 million crypto donation. She claimed his explanation does not add up, especially for supporters struggling with energy bills. Farage had defended the cash from Thailand-based billionaire Christopher Harborne, citing it as a reward for Brexit campaigning.

Badenoch noted that Farage pretended to be an everyman figure, which clashes with the reality of receiving such large sums. She suggested that this discrepancy damages his credibility with ordinary voters. Meanwhile, she quipped that she would have been content if Kamala Harris had won in 2024, noting she likes both major party nominees equally. This comment underscores her focus on policy outcomes over party loyalty.