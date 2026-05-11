Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Starmer's Last-Ditch Attempt to Save His Premiership

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has described Sir Keir Starmer's last-ditch attempt to save his premiership as 'sad to watch'. She criticized his lack of vision and the fact that none of his potential successors have a clear plan for the future.

Kemi Badenoch has described Sir Keir Starmer 's last-ditch attempt to save his premiership as 'sad to watch'. The Tory leader said the Prime Minister had tried to restart his faltering Government so many times that 'even his reset button needs a reset'.

But she added that he was not Labour's only problem as none of his potential successors had a vision for the future either. Mrs Badenoch said yesterday: 'Keir Starmer's speech was sad to watch. But I do not take pleasure in watching the Prime Minister flounder.

'The country needs leadership, not another speech from a man who clearly knows something has gone badly wrong, but still can't explain why. ' She added: 'This is Labour's real problem. It is not just Starmer – all the pretenders jostling for his job do not have the answers either, because they all believe the same things: more welfare, more state control, more borrowing, more regulation.

'They are busy arguing over who should drive the car, but the truth is they are all heading in the wrong direction. They have no vision for the future.

' The Opposition leader called on Labour to adopt her own plans for government, which would 'reward effort, cut the cost of government, secure our borders, rebuild industry and back families who do the right thing'. Kemi Badenoch said Sir Keir Starmer's last-ditch attempt to save his premiership was 'sad to watch' Under the alternative King's Speech published by the Conservatives this week, Britain would pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), while drilling in the North Sea would be restarted and police would triple stop-and-searches.

'If Labour are serious about fixing the country they could do all of this tomorrow. Whether they have the bravery or the common sense to do that is a different matter,' Mrs Badenoch said. Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy said: 'The country needs leadership. But Labour are fighting among themselves.

' He accused Sir Keir of 'promising policies he knows will never come' and claimed MPs defending him are 'saying things they know aren't true', while leadership contenders are 'too afraid to move'. Read More RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: Who are you trying to kid, Starmer? This is why it's time for a general election Another member of Mrs Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet hit out at Sir Keir's refusal to rule out Labour campaigning to rejoin the European Union at the next election.

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Alex Burghart said: 'Starmer's speech has achieved nothing except create more chaos.

'In a last-ditch attempt to distract from his dwindling premiership, he is attempting to reignite long-settled debates on Europe while abandoning the very manifesto he was elected on. ' A Reform UK spokesman said: 'If Keir and Labour want to fight the next election on rejoining the single market, aka returning to freedom of movement – bring it on. ' But the Lib Dems called on the Prime Minister to go further on undoing Brexit.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: 'Voters sent Keir Starmer a clear message that Britain needs a bold new direction, but he keeps delivering the same old speech.

'If the Government wants to regain the trust of the British people, they have to end the cost of living crisis. There is no way of doing that without getting rid of Keir Starmer's red lines on Europe and fixing the botched Brexit deal, including a customs union. It's really that simple.





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Politics Kemi Badenoch Sir Keir Starmer Last-Ditch Attempt Save His Premiership Vision For The Future Pretenders Jostling For His Job More Welfare More State Control More Borrowing More Regulation Alternative King's Speech European Convention On Human Rights Drilling In The North Sea Police Stop-And-Searches Bold New Direction Cost Of Living Crisis Brexit Deal Customs Union

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