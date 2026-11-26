Tory leader Kemi Badenoch blames Labour for driving skilled workers abroad as new ONS data shows emigration to 661,000 while net migration falls to 77,000.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has launched a fierce attack on the current administration, accusing Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer of destroying businesses through excessive taxation and bureaucratic hurdles. Badenoch argued that these policies are driving skilled British nationals out of the country, creating a brain drain that threatens the nation's economic growth. Her comments came in direct response to new statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing a sharp rise in the number of people leaving Britain.

Migration Data Shows Surge in Emigration

The Office for National Statistics released data showing that net migration figures changed significantly in the twelve months leading up to June. While the overall net migration fell to 77,000, the number of people leaving the country jumped to 661,000. This represents a substantial increase from the 543,000 people who left during the same period three years ago. The data indicates that 245,000 of those leaving were British nationals, with 126,000 of them being young adults aged between 16 and 34.

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Competing Claims on Policy Success

Kemi Badenoch insisted that the fall in net migration was primarily due to reforms implemented by the Conservative Party in 2023, such as banning care workers from bringing dependants. She stated that while the government would take credit for the lower numbers, they were hiding the fact that talented Brits were leaving due to a hostile business environment. In contrast, Prime Minister Andy Burnham denied that Brexit or previous Tory reforms were the main drivers, arguing that his government had restored control through continued reforms and stricter enforcement.

Labour Ministers Defend Border Control

Shabana Mahmood , the Home Secretary, claimed that the government had successfully restored control over immigration, pointing to the 92 per cent drop from the peak of 944,000 in the year to March 2023. She emphasized that asylum claims were down and removals had risen to 88,000 over the last year. However, she refused to rule out rejoining freedom of movement, insisting that the decrease in migration was not a benefit of Brexit. She argued that Brexit had actually weakened control by ending collaboration with European partners, a problem her government has had to work hard to rectify.

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Work Visas and Dependant Trends

The ONS data also highlighted a significant trend in work visas, with more dependants arriving than actual workers. Out of 151,000 arrivals on work visas, only 72,000 were workers, while 79,000 were dependants. Non-European workers accounted for the majority of these arrivals, with 60,000 workers bringing 75,000 dependants. In comparison, 12,000 workers from European countries brought 4,000 dependants. This structure suggests that family reunification remains a key component of work-related migration despite broader policy restrictions.

Public Sentiment and Future Outlook

Despite the statistical drop in net migration, public opinion remains divided on immigration levels. Research by pollsters More In Common found that six in ten citizens want immigration numbers reduced further. Only three in ten people believe the government has effective control of the borders, with 73 per cent stating that stopping illegal entries, such as small boat Channel crossings, should be the government's higher priority. These findings underscore the ongoing political challenge of balancing migration policy with public demand for stricter border control.