Kemi Badenoch Criticizes Labour Conversion Therapy Ban as Unworkable

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch labels the Labour conversion therapy ban unworkable, citing fears of parental prosecution and conflicting committee appointments.

Kemi Badenoch has publicly condemned the Labour Government's proposed legislation to ban conversion therapy, describing the initiative as unworkable and a waste of parliamentary time. The Conservative leader issued her strongest criticism yet while addressing a defence rally aboard HMS Wellington in London on Tuesday. She warned that the draft bill, which aims to protect gay and transgender individuals from coercion, could inadvertently criminalize ordinary parenting practices.

Badenoch Claims Bill Threatens Parents and Children

Badenoch argued that the legislation is redundant because existing laws already criminalize abuse and discrimination against vulnerable people. She stated that she reviewed the bill during her tenure as Equalities Minister in the previous Conservative administration and found it unnecessary. The Tory leader emphasized that parents could face arrest or imprisonment for simply trying to dissuade their children from transitioning or refusing to pay for gender-affirming surgeries.

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Report Warns of Severe Legal Consequences for Families

Her comments follow a major report co-authored by Baroness Falkner, Britain's former equalities watchdog. The study warns that the new law could lead to children being prosecuted alongside their parents. It highlights scenarios where telling someone who identifies as a cat that they are human could be deemed illegal. Policy Exchange researchers noted that parents could receive jail sentences of up to five years for refusing to use preferred names or pronouns.

Downing Street Defends Legislation Against Parental Concerns

Downing Street insisted that the draft legislation does not interfere with regular parenting or restrict open conversations between young people and adults. A Prime Minister's spokesman refused to rule out that some parents might be caught by the clampdown. The spokesman affirmed that LGBT+ people should never suffer coercion or abuse to change who they are, stating the government is finally delivering on a decade-long consensus.

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Committee Appointments Spark Conflict of Interest Allegations

Questions have also been raised regarding the composition of the joint committee scrutinizing the draft bill. The committee chairman is Labour MP Alex Barros-Curtis, who previously served as Executive Director of Legal Affairs. Former Labour MP Rosie Duffield criticized his appointment, noting he oversaw investigations into members with gender-critical beliefs. She argued this creates a direct conflict with the contested beliefs central to the new legislation.

Bill Drafter Chairs Oversight Committee Role

Another committee member is Olivia Bailey, the junior Equalities Minister who drafted the original bill. She now chairs the Women and Equalities Committee, a dual role that raises concerns about impartiality. Rosie Duffield described this arrangement as essentially marking her own homework. Danny Beales, a third Labour MP on the committee, thanked Bailey for her relentless work in delivering the comprehensive draft bill.