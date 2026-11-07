Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch labels Donald Trump's mid-term defeat self-inflicted, citing his tariff policies and diplomatic failures as key factors in his electoral collapse.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a scathing critique of US President Donald Trump, declaring that his significant defeat in the mid-term elections was entirely self-inflicted.

The British politician, 46, publicly distanced herself from the American leader, stating that voters demanded tangible results rather than the disruptive political style Trump brought to the White House.

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This marks a sharp reversal from her previous praise, where she once described him as wonderful following a speech in 2025 regarding the Great Britain relationship.

Badenoch argued that Trump failed to meet the standards expected of a statesman, particularly regarding his approach to international trade and alliances.

She criticized his implementation of tariffs, noting that such protectionist measures negatively impact the cost of living for citizens.

Furthermore, she questioned the strategic planning behind the war in Iran, acknowledging Iran as an enemy but highlighting the absence of a clear long-term plan.

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Her comments emphasized a conservative preference for free markets and robust trade rule enforcement over the America First isolationism displayed by Trump.

Badenoch also condemned Trump's diplomatic conduct, specifically citing his rude treatment of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She described the interaction with Zelensky in the White House as awful, suggesting it damaged diplomatic relations.

She expressed a controversial openness to a Kamala Harris victory in 2024, stating she liked both major candidates equally.

This remark underscores her focus on policy outcomes over partisan loyalty, a stance that distinguishes her from previous Conservative stances on US politics.

The fallout from the Democratic victory in the mid-terms has created uncertainty in Tehran, where the US-Iran war initiated after strikes on February 28, 2026, has caused global economic disruption.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that the US collapse process accelerated following the election.

Local journalist Mehnaz described a sense of hopelessness in Tehran, as citizens had hoped US political changes would lead to shifts in relations with Israel and the United States.

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The conflict has already driven up fuel prices and disrupted economies worldwide.

In addition to her criticism of Trump, Badenoch attacked Reform UK leader Nigel Farage regarding a £5 million crypto donation.

She questioned the legitimacy of the funds, which were provided by Thai billionaire Christopher Harborne, and criticized Farage for pretending to be an everyman while benefiting from such large sums.

Farage has defended the money as a reward for Brexit campaigning, but Badenoch argued it does not add up, especially when compared to the financial struggles of his supporters regarding energy bills.

Badenoch also used the interview to critique previous Conservative governments for their reliance on gimmicks and short-termism.

She emphasized the need for a return to core conservative principles, such as free markets and respect for alliances, contrasting them with the chaotic periods she observed in recent years.

This rebranding effort aims to distance the party from recent failures and align it with traditional ideological standards.

The focus on policy substance over personality-driven politics signals a potential strategic shift for the Conservative Party in the UK.