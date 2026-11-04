Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticizes the Burnham government's defense stance and history education during a rally on HMS Wellington in London.

Kemi Badenoch staged a politically charged rally on the foredeck of HMS Wellington, a retired Grimsby-class sloop moored on the Thames in London. The event served as a vivid backdrop for the Conservative leader to launch sharp criticisms against the current administration regarding national security and historical education. Badenoch utilized the historic warship to underscore her argument that Britain must return to serious defense planning.

Defense Spending and Historical Curriculum

Badenoch directly attacked the Burnham government for what she described as a complacent attitude toward the nation's defense capabilities. She argued that too many schools in the United Kingdom are teaching students that Britain has a history of unique evil. In her view, this narrative is inaccurate and shameful, suggesting instead that Britain was one of the better historical powers with a proud cultural inheritance. She highlighted the Royal Navy's role in abolishing slavery as a key example of this positive heritage.

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The rally also addressed the ongoing debate over slavery reparations and the stance of the Labour Party on Caribbean demands. Badenoch contrasted her party's approach with what she characterized as the Left's ocean-going wetness on the issue. She insisted that British citizens should not be ashamed of their history, even if their families have not been present in the country since the days of the Domesday Book. This position aims to counter what she sees as a pervasive negative interpretation of British history in modern education.

Critique of Rivals and Policy Contradictions

Badenoch extended her critique to political rivals, including Nigel Farage and Angela Rayner. She suggested that Farage should speak out more firmly for Ukraine, alleging that his party harbors a fondness for the Kremlin. She also mocked Rayner's statement about filling an emergency larder with sauvignon blanc, noting that she would do the same if she were in Labour. These comments were part of a broader effort to portray the current government as unserious and detached from reality.

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During the event, Badenoch produced a folded piece of paper containing a letter from John Healey. This document was originally written when Healey resigned as Defence Secretary, demanding specific levels of defense spending. Badenoch used this letter to highlight what she perceives as a contradiction in the current Chancellor's policy. She argued that the Labour government is now prevaricating on the very defense spending levels it once demanded from its previous incarnation.

Setting and Attendee Observations

The choice of HMS Wellington as the venue added a surreal quality to the political proceedings. The 1934 ship, which once defended convoys in the Battle of the Atlantic, is now primarily used for wedding receptions and corporate dinners. Badenoch stood on a dais that undulated with the tide, speaking in two-inch heels while supporters waved placards reading Cut Welfare, Fund Defence. The setting was described as windblown and slightly mad, with the Thames creating a moving platform for the event.

Attendees included Mark Francois MP and James Cartlidge, the Shadow Defence Secretary. Cartlidge greeted the crowd from the bow section, making a humorous mistake by referring to a retired Scottish politician as the ship before correcting himself. Some 80 activists warbled back greetings, though parts of the speech were lost to the noise of a Chinook helicopter overhead. Despite distractions, including incoherent abuse from the Embankment, the atmosphere remained energetic.

Political Implications and Future Outlook

Badenoch's performance at the rally was viewed as a sign of confidence within the Conservative Party. She relished the attention, especially during a week when she would be denied Prime Minister's Questions as Jeremy Burnham was abroad. Her friskiness suggested that she believes the Conservative tide is rising. The event served as a strategic platform to outline her vision for defense and history, positioning her party as a serious alternative to the Labour government.

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The rally highlighted the ongoing political battles over national identity and security in the United Kingdom. Badenoch's focus on historical pride and military strength resonated with her core supporters, who nodded and heard-heared in agreement. The event demonstrated her ability to command attention and frame complex political issues in accessible terms. As the Conservative Party seeks to regain ground, such high-profile events will likely play a crucial part in shaping its public narrative and policy direction.