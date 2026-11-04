Kemi Badenoch Approval Rating Surges as Tory Support Gains Ground

New polling indicates Kemi Badenoch's approval rating is rising significantly, narrowing the gap with Andy Burnham as Conservative party support stabilizes ahead of potential electoral shifts.

Kemi Badenoch is witnessing a notable surge in her personal approval ratings as signs of a Conservative Party revival emerge in the political landscape. A new survey conducted by More in Common reveals that the Opposition leader's approval rating has climbed into positive territory, reaching a score of plus eight. This figure places her closely behind Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who holds an approval rating of plus ten, suggesting a significant shift in voter sentiment following a period where Starmer's initial bounce had subsided.

Comparative Polling Shows Tory Gains

The More in Common research highlights that the Conservative Party has slightly overtaken Reform UK in overall party support, standing at twenty-three per cent compared to Reform's twenty-two per cent. The Labour Party retains a commanding six-point lead with twenty-nine per cent of the vote. These figures are bolstered by a separate YouGov poll from earlier this week, which placed Conservative support at twenty-four per cent, marking a two-point increase in a single week. Labour stood at twenty-six per cent in that same survey, showing no evidence of a sustained boost from the recent Budget announcement.

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Badenoch Strategy Drives Optimism

Party strategists within the Conservative camp view these metrics as validation of Badenoch's leadership approach. They point to her well-received public performances and bold policy pledges regarding tax reductions and welfare cuts as key factors in overhauling the party's fortunes. Badenoch has been actively preparing her party for the possibility of a general election, urging members to brace for potential political shifts. The rising approval numbers provide tangible evidence that her messaging is resonating with the electorate more effectively than in previous periods.

Starmer Defies Snap Election Speculation

Despite the fervent speculation in Westminster regarding an imminent snap election, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly denied any plans for a ballot next year. This denial was reinforced by London Mayor Andy Burnham, who stated clearly that there will be no election in twenty-twenty-seven. Burnham emphasized that his refusal to call an early vote is not based on political calculation for personal or party benefit, but rather a belief that the country requires a clear change in political conduct due to its current messy state. His previous stance had suggested an election would not occur until twenty-twenty-nine, marking a slight shift in rhetoric.

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Budget Constraints Shape Future Policy

The political timing is further complicated by the economic realities outlined in the recent Budget. Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey has pushed back key financial decisions, indicating that a spending review scheduled for the second half of next year will define the path toward increasing defence budgets to three per cent of GDP by twenty-thirty. This goal necessitates difficult choices regarding departmental spending, a reality acknowledged by the Chancellor. Think tanks have flagged that current plans may involve significant real-terms cuts in the coming years, adding pressure to the government's fiscal management.

Implications for Upcoming Electoral Landscape

The convergence of rising Conservative support and government fiscal constraints creates a complex environment for the upcoming political cycle. While the Labour Party maintains a lead, the narrowing gap in approval ratings between Badenoch and Starmer suggests a more competitive field than initially projected. The need for a spending review to address defence funding targets while managing departmental budgets will likely influence public perception of Labour's competence. As the Conservative Party builds momentum on the back of Badenoch's rising popularity, the opposition must navigate both economic headwinds and a revitalized rival party to maintain their position.