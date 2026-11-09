Kemi Badenoch Announces £36bn Welfare Reform Plan to Cut Benefits

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch unveils a comprehensive 52-page report proposing £36 billion in welfare cuts, including ending sickness benefits for minor conditions and reinstating the two-child cap to reduce the national burden.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is set to unveil a comprehensive 52-page report detailing a plan to reduce the UK welfare bill by £36 billion. The policy package aims to restructure the benefits system by removing support for low-level mental health conditions and back pain, while barring non-EU foreign nationals from claiming most state benefits.

Core Welfare Reform Proposals and Savings

The proposal, titled Welfare that Works, outlines specific measures designed to trim £13.7 billion from sickness benefits by ending claims for mild mental health conditions and routine back pain. Additionally, the plan seeks to save £9.5 billion by prohibiting foreign nationals from outside the EU from accessing benefits within the country.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Conservative Leadership Poll Reform Challenge

Further financial reductions include reinstating the two-child benefit cap, which was previously scrapped by Labour, to save taxpayers £3.1 billion annually. The plan also aims to cut £4.5 billion from the housing benefit bill by pegging payments to rents in the cheapest 10 per cent of the market rather than the cheapest 30 per cent.

Additional savings are projected through reforms to the household benefit cap, requiring all adults in a family to work at least 16 hours a week, which is expected to save £1 billion. Changes to the Child Disability Living Allowance and Motability schemes are also included to reduce payments for mild conditions and end VAT exemptions on lease payments.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Political Contrast

Mrs Badenoch argues that the current welfare burden is crushing the economy, with working-age welfare costing the country £180 billion a year. She highlights that this figure equals approximately £500 million a day and exceeds the combined spending on defence, education, and the police.

The Conservative leader contends that the system fosters a damaging dependency culture, particularly affecting young people with conditions like ADHD. She contrasts this approach with Labour, stating that the opposing party believes cutting welfare is always cruel and ignores the structural issues of the current system.

Shadow welfare secretary Helen Whately supported the stance, noting that the welfare state designed after the war has grown beyond its original intent. She criticized the current system for funding unnecessary expenses while arguing that genuine safety nets must be preserved for those who truly cannot work.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The reforms target a system that currently costs the average taxpayer more than £4,000 a year, a sum larger than the entire GDP of Ukraine. By implementing these changes, the Conservative Party aims to address what they describe as a fundamentally unsustainable economic model driven by excessive state spending.

Advertisement

While the government has faced internal revolts over similar cuts, Mrs Badenoch asserts that detailed planning is essential for effective governance. The report acknowledges fierce resistance but insists that delaying reform is no longer an option for the country's long-term financial health.

As the debate continues, the proposed measures represent a significant shift in how welfare is administered and funded in the UK. The full details of the £36 billion savings plan will be scrutinized by policymakers and the public as part of the ongoing political discourse on economic management.