Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK's Nigel Farage condemn the new UK-EU agreement, accusing the Prime Minister of economic mismanagement and breaking manifesto pledges.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has issued a scathing critique of the newly negotiated European Union reset deal, asserting that the agreement is so flawed that even former Prime Minister Keir Starmer would have refused to sign it. The condemnation marks a significant escalation in intra-party and cross-party criticism following the agreement's sealing in the Belgian capital.

Badenoch directly challenged the economic projections provided by the Treasury, which suggest the deal could add up to 0.5 per cent to the UK's GDP by 2040. She accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of presenting these figures without credible foundation, labeling the claims as entirely fabricated to justify the political risks involved in the renewed partnership.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Accuses Andy Burnham of Prioritizing Vibes Over Welfare Reform

Badenoch Challenges Economic Projections

The former Cabinet minister argued that Andy Burnham plucked the £17 billion economic boost claim out of thin air, lacking any rigorous analytical backing. She stated that the only modeling she had encountered that addressed such figures actually suggested a zero percent growth impact when accounting for population increases and labor market dynamics.

Badenoch emphasized that sustainable economic expansion is driven by private sector investment and business activity, not by government policy changes alone. She urged the Prime Minister to stop taxing businesses and instead focus on creating an environment where growth emerges organically from commercial enterprise rather than through artificial political engineering.

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Farage Cites Manifesto Betrayal

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage used a press conference in Brussels to accuse Mr Burnham of shamefully breaking Labour's manifesto promises regarding European relations. He claimed the new terms directly contradict the 2024 election pledge not to rejoin the single market, representing a betrayal of the voters who supported the party.

Mr Farage specifically referenced the Prime Minister's campaign pledge to the voters of Makerfield, made just months prior, which committed the party against such deepening integration. He argued that while better relations with European neighbors are desirable, they do not equate to an open ticket to rejoin significant portions of the single market as implied by the current deal.

Scrutiny Over Youth Mobility Scheme

A major point of contention involves the youth free movement scheme, which could allow up to 100,000 young Europeans to enter the UK annually. Badenoch highlighted that Keir Starmer had previously negotiated for a cap of 50,000 people, noting that the current proposal represents a doubling of that figure over a three-year period.

This discrepancy suggests that the current administration is pursuing a more aggressive migration strategy than its predecessor, raising questions about the consistency of Labour's approach to border control. Critics argue that such numbers are politically unsustainable and economically counterproductive given current public sentiment.

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Impact on UK-EU Relations

The deal has been characterized by Reform UK as an overturn rather than a reset, with Farage claiming the European Community has effectively accepted the United Kingdom back into a large chunk of the single market. This interpretation frames the agreement not as a modest adjustment but as a fundamental shift in the UK's economic alignment with Europe.

While Mr Burnham insists the agreement marks a good day for Britain, the opposition parties view it as a strategic error that undermines previous commitments. The coming weeks will likely see intensified parliamentary debate and public scrutiny as the implications of the 0.5 per cent GDP projection and the 100,000 youth mobility cap become clearer.