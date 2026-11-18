Tory leader Kemi Badenoch challenged PM Andy Burnham over the Alan Milburn youth unemployment plan, criticizing the lack of immediate savings and long timelines in PMQs.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch delivered a scathing critique of Prime Minister Andy Burnham during Prime Minister's Questions, accusing him of valuing political optics over substantive economic management. She characterized the Labour government's approach as prioritizing 'vibes' rather than making necessary, difficult decisions regarding the national benefits system. This confrontation highlighted a deep ideological divide over how to address the rising cost of welfare and the stagnant rates of youth employment in the United Kingdom.

Milburn Plan Criticized for Ten-Year Timeline

The core of Badenoch's attack focused on the recently unveiled ten-year strategy proposed by New Labour veteran Alan Milburn. The plan aims to halve the proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds classified as Not in Education, Employment, or Training, commonly known as Neets. Badenoch pointed out that the blueprint does not project any fiscal savings for a decade, arguing that this timeline fails to address the immediate needs of young people who require jobs now.

Also read Andy Burnham Open to Reversing Labour Youth Jobs Tax Amid Neet Crisis

She emphasized that young people waiting ten years for tangible results will no longer be in that demographic, rendering the long-term strategy irrelevant for the current crisis. The Tory leader questioned the practicality of a decade-long rollout when businesses and individuals are facing economic pressures in the present moment. She argued that such delays are symptomatic of a broader pattern within the current administration where urgent matters are 'kicked into the long grass'.

Conflicting Views on Welfare Savings and Costs

Discussions regarding the financial mechanics of the Milburn plan revealed significant confusion and contradictory statements from government officials. The proposal involves a shake-up of the benefits system intended to save £3.6 billion annually. These funds would be redirected to support measures that help young people enter employment or training programs. A key component of this restructuring is the introduction of a 'youth allowance' which would replace the health element of Universal Credit and the Personal Independence Payment for the 16 to 24 age group.

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However, the Prime Minister struggled to clarify when these savings would materialize. While Milburn stated that some individuals would receive less in the short term, Burnham told the House that the blueprint would not mean anyone loses out financially. He suggested that those losing benefits would not be worse off because they would gain access to work. This narrative was directly challenged by Badenoch, who insisted the government was promising the 'vibes of welfare reform' without committing to actual structural cuts.

Burnham Defends Strategy Against Tory Opposition

Andy Burnham defended the government's position by accusing the opposition of holding a 'cuts-only' mindset that ignores the root causes of benefit dependency. He argued that the Milburn report correctly identifies that improving support structures is the only way to reduce the welfare bill sustainably. Burnham highlighted that the biggest rise in needs occurred between 2022 and 2024, suggesting that simple austerity measures would fail to address the surge in demand.

He further noted that Badenoch reveals her lack of understanding of the issue by repeatedly focusing solely on reductions rather than improvements. The Prime Minister maintained that his administration is committed to giving hope to young people through investment in opportunities rather than through the reduction of support networks. This stance was presented as a direct alternative to the Tory approach, which Burnham described as outdated and ineffective.

Immediate Actions and Political Implications

In response to the parliamentary pressure, Burnham announced specific steps to begin implementing the early stages of the youth opportunity service. He stated that he had asked the Cabinet to re-prioritize spending plans for the 2027-28 fiscal year to establish a fund for this initiative. The initial goal is to deliver 25,000 quality work placements specifically for 16 and 17-year-olds, marking the first concrete action under the broader Milburn framework.

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Badenoch seized on this announcement to argue that the government is not committed to cutting the welfare bill within the current Parliament. She reiterated that Keir Starmer failed to make welfare cuts previously because Burnham and other senior Labour figures led a rebellion against such measures. The clash underscores the ongoing tension between the government's ambitious long-term goals and the opposition's demand for immediate fiscal responsibility and results for the youth demographic.