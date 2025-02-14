Kemah Landscaping Business Owner Arrested for Soliciting Sex from Undercover Officer Posing as Teen

A Kemah, Texas landscaping business owner was arrested for online solicitation of a minor after engaging in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

A landscaping business owner in Kemah, Texas, has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. 42-year-old Lance Anthony Hoffpauir was taken into custody by the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office on Thursday. According to authorities, Hoffpauir engaged in explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl on social media. He allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and asked the officer to meet in person for sex.

Hoffpauir confessed to investigators that he had previously worked as a junior-high history teacher and as a church youth volunteer. He also admitted to talking with other minors online. Authorities are urging anyone who may have had contact with Hoffpauir and believes they may have been a victim to come forward.Detectives were able to identify Hoffpauir through facial recognition technology, which matched a photo he sent to the undercover officer with a previous mugshot from the Galveston County Jail and his Instagram profile. The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office is asking anyone with information about Hoffpauir's interactions with children to call them at 281-222-4929





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ONLINE SOLICITATION \\Tminors \\Tcrime \\Ttexas \\Tundercover OFFICER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kemah landscaping business owner arrested, accused of soliciting undercover officer posing as teen girl for sexA landscaping business owner in Kemah, Texas, has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex. He allegedly communicated with an undercover officer who was posing as a teenage girl.

Read more »

Jacksonville Business Owner Saves St. Augustine Double-Decker Bus from JunkyardA St. Augustine landmark, a double-decker bus that once stood outside the now-closed Kings Head British Pub, has been saved from a scrapped-metal fate thanks to the efforts of a Jacksonville business owner. Craig Smith, owner of Jacksonville's Alhambra Theatre and Dining and St. Johns Food Services, stepped up to take possession of the bus after its former owners put out a plea for its rescue on Facebook.

Read more »

Jacksonville Business Owner Styles NFL Stars With Bespoke SuitsArminius Patterson, owner of Audacious by Arminius, is making a name for himself in the NFL fashion scene. He collaborates with players like Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson to create custom suits that tell a personal story.

Read more »

Jacksonville Business Owner Saves St. Augustine Double-Decker BusA Jacksonville business owner has rescued a historic double-decker bus from St. Augustine, Florida, aiming to restore the landmark vehicle.

Read more »

Fontana Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Attack on Business OwnerPolice in Fontana are looking for Ronalee Barrett Stanberry, who is accused of killing a 79-year-old man with a baseball bat earlier this month.

Read more »

Fontana Police Seek Man in Fatal Business Owner AttackPolice in Fontana are searching for a suspect in the fatal attack of a 79-year-old business owner. Ronalee Barrett Stanberry is wanted for the January 10th assault, which resulted in the victim's death on January 21st. Stanberry is described as homeless but with ties to Chino, Los Angeles, and Kern County. He has distinctive tattoos, including 'Active' and 'Whiteboy' above his eyebrows, and was last seen wearing a stolen USPS button-up shirt.

Read more »