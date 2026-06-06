Kelvin Sampson Gave Kingston Flemmings Some Special NBA Draft Advice

The former Houston point guard learned a lot from his head coach.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks with guard Kingston Flemings while playing against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Fertitta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images It's June, and that means that the NBA Draft is approaching. The Houston Cougars are expected to play a big part in that, and it starts with former freshman starFlemings was also great during the interview process and generally speaks quite well in front of the camera. He's made plenty of TV appearances and just made another one during ESPN's NBA Today show.

This was a special showing because it was being shot in San Antonio, prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and New York Knicks. The 19-year-old is a San Antonio native and was there in person alongside Malika Andrews and the rest of the crew. His time as a Houston Cougar was brought up, and Flemings shared some interesting advice he received fromin two-time All-Star De'Aaron Fox, who is a starting guard for the Spurs.

Both are quick and crafty guards who can score at a high level. Fox previously played for the Kings, the very team Flemings is currently mocked to.

"Love De'Aaron Fox. When I grew up, I talked to him a lot. Definitely watch him, how fast he is, how he plays under control," Flemings said. He also mentioned how his sister's AAU team in San Antonio has a connection to Fox.

Andrews brought up his time in Houston, and said Sampson referred to Flemings as a "bad man" on multiple occasions. Flemings was asked what he learned from playing under Sampson.

"Just being an everyday guy. He said three people can never have a bad day: the coach, the point guard and the best player, and he said I'm two of them," Flemings mentioned. Sampson was critical of Flemings early in the season in order to keep his star guard's head down and to keep him improving in certain areas, such as defense and rebounding. Flemings ended up developing a lot on the defensive end, and became Houston's best rebounding guard.

His scoring was always elite, and that's what NBA teams are looking for. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals on 48 percent shooting overall and 39 percent from three. Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish.

Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.





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