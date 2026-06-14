Kelsey Plum, Kahleah Copper author dueling 40-point games

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum had 43 points and Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper finished with 41 on Saturday night, the first time that opponents have had dueling 40-point games in WNBA history, including the postseason.

41 Saturday, the first time that opponents have had dueling 40-point games in WNBA history, including the playoffs. Their totals were career highs for both players.

"That was an offensive display by both Kah and KP," Los Angeles coach Lynne Roberts said. "When they both have it going like that, it's impressive and fun to watch. " Plum made 14 of 26 shots from the field -- 5 of 11 from behind the arc - and 10 of 12 free throws. She also had 7 assists.

Plum tied retired player Kristi Toliver for the Sparks' single-game scoring record. Plum also tied a Sparks' record for points in the fourth quarter with 17. Plum is averaging a WNBA-best 26.6 PPG while shooting 55.5% from the field and 41.4% from behind the arc for the Sparks, who are 7-6 and have won three in a row. Plum is currently averaging what would be career highs in points, assists and field-goal percentage.

"In the offseason this year, I really took my weight-room strength and conditioning to another level," said Plum, who is in her ninth WNBA season. "Another thing is just mentally I've grown and been a lot more patient. I appreciate that coach gives me the freedom to really go out there and just play.

" Copper was 16 of 30 from the field -- 6 of 14 from behind the arc -- and 3 of 6 from the line. She had 10 rebounds and is the first player in Mercury history to have a 40-point double-double. Copper and retired star Diana Taurasi are the only Mercury players who have scored at least 40 in a game; Taurasi did it four times.

Copper is also just the second player in WNBA history to record at least 40 points in a loss; Seattle's Lauren Jackson did so in 2007. Phoenix dropped to 4-11 overall and 1-5 at home. Body of missing girl recovered in Laguna Beach after she was swept into ocean with mother, brotherSpencer Pratt responds to L.A. mayoral race loss, says 'it's war' in new video





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