Kelsey Parker, Widow of Tom Parker, Expecting Baby with Boyfriend Will Lindsay

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, is pregnant with her boyfriend Will Lindsay. The announcement comes after the stillbirth of her son Phoenix and the death of Tom from brain cancer. She shared a touching ultrasound reveal and a poem for Phoenix, while also asking for privacy as she processes the bittersweet news.

Kelsey Parker , the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker , has announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Will Lindsay , a development she describes as both wonderful and emotionally complex.

The pregnancy comes after the devastating loss of the couple's stillborn son, Phoenix, in 2023, and following Tom Parker's death from brain cancer in March 2022. Kelsey, who was married to Tom from 2018 until his passing, already shares two children with him, Aurelia and Bodhi.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kelsey and her family gathered for a video where they placed their hands atop one another before revealing a black-and-white ultrasound image, with a feather subsequently placed over the photograph. She shared a poignant poem dedicated to Phoenix, titled "For Phoenix, Born Sleeping, Forever Loved," which reflects on the profound love for their son who was stillborn.

The poem reads: "The world grew quiet as you arrived / So loved, so longed for, yet not alive / Our precious boy, our angel light / Born with wings, took silent flight. We named you Phoenix, brave and bright / A soul of love, of warmth and light / Though we never heard you cry / You'll live in hearts that won't ask why.

No breath you drew, no eyes to see / Still, you mean everything to me / You'll journey with us, softly near / In every sigh, in every tear.

" Kelsey also used her Instagram Story to request privacy as she and her family process this new chapter, writing, "Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heart-felt well wishes, I want to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share. But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

" In an interview with the U.K.'s The Mirror, Kelsey, 34, reflected on the bittersweet nature of her pregnancy, noting that she and Tom had always wanted four children. She said, "Tom and I always said we wanted four, but life had other plans. So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I'm pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, 'My life could have been so different.

' I've felt every emotion under the sun. I'm still getting my head around it, but I'm so excited. And I know I'm putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am.

" This announcement marks a significant moment of hope and healing for Kelsey, as she navigates the dual realities of profound past loss and present joy, embracing a new future while honoring the memory of her late husband and their stillborn son





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kelsey Parker Tom Parker The Wanted Will Lindsay Pregnancy Stillbirth Phoenix Brain Cancer Ultrasound Rainbow Baby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Terry Parker class of 2026 graduates share plans for college, military, and beyondDuval County Schools closed out their 2026 graduation season with Terry Parker High School's ceremony. The class of 2026 had the highest graduation rate in school history at 99%. The graduates shared

Read more »

Kelsey Grammer reveals his nasty nickname for Karen Bass as he backs Spencer Pratt for LA mayorKelsey Grammer is all in for Spencer Pratt.

Read more »

Pregnant Kelsey Parker Reveals Rainbow Baby After Stillbirth LossKelsey Parker, widowed after her husband Tom Parker's death, suffered a stillbirth with son Phoenix in June 2025. She is now expecting a rainbow baby with new partner Will Lindsay, while criticizing police handling of the stillbirth.

Read more »

Kelsey Parker Announces Pregnancy After Stillbirth: A Rainbow Baby Gift from HeavenKelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, reveals she is pregnant with partner Will Lindsay, calling it a rainbow baby sent from Tom and their late son Phoenix. She also criticizes police and medical treatment during her stillbirth.

Read more »