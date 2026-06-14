Kelsey Parker Radiant at Toy Story 5 Gala with Kids Amid 'Rainbow Baby' Pregnancy

Kelsey Parker, widow of Tom Parker, made her first public appearance since announcing she is expecting a 'rainbow baby' with boyfriend Will Lindsay. She attended the Toy Story 5 UK Gala screening with her two children, showcasing her baby bump. The pregnancy comes a year after the stillbirth of their son Phoenix and follows the death of Tom Parker in 2022. Kelsey shared holiday photos from Rhodes, Greece, emphasizing living in the moment.

Kelsey Parker , the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker , appeared radiant as she made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Will Lindsay .

The 36-year-old mother of two attended the Toy Story 5 UK Gala screening with her children, Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, on Sunday. She showcased her growing baby bump in a white vest top, cream jeans, and a coordinating suede jacket, flashing a warm smile at the event.

This joyful outing follows the couple's recent announcement that they are expecting a 'rainbow baby'-a child born after a pregnancy loss-marking a poignant moment of hope exactly one year after the stillbirth of their son, Phoenix. In a heartfelt social media post, Kelsey shared: 'A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix. And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven-our little rainbow baby.

' The couple's journey has been deeply emotional, beginning with Tom Parker's death from an inoperable brain tumor in March 2022 at age 33. After finding love again with Will Lindsay, they experienced the tragedy of Phoenix's stillbirth at 39 weeks in June 2025.

Kelsey has been open about the profound impact of that loss, including a distressing incident where she felt treated 'like a criminal' by unsympathetic police officers who responded to her unexpected labor, turning the scene into a 'crime scene.

' Despite these hardships, Kelsey and Will have embraced a hopeful future. They recently enjoyed a holiday in Rhodes, Greece, where Kelsey proudly displayed her bump in a red bikini. The couple stayed at the five-star Ixian Grand hotel, with Kelsey sharing a montage of their trip and captioning it: 'Final day in Rhodes. A few days of sunshine, slowing down, making memories and spending quality time together.

Stop waiting, start living.

' Their pregnancy, expected to conclude in late May, symbolizes resilience and renewal. Kelsey's public appearances and social media updates continue to resonate with many, as she balances mourning past losses with celebrating new life. The upcoming birth offers a sense of closure and joy, honoring the memories of Tom and Phoenix while looking forward to a new chapter with Will.

The family, including Tom's two children, are preparing to welcome a new member, a testament to enduring love and hope after profound grief





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Kelsey Parker Rainbow Baby Tom Parker Will Lindsay Stillbirth Pregnancy Toy Story 5 Gala Rhodes Holiday

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