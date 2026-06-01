Kelsey Parker Announces Rainbow Baby Pregnancy After Husband Tom's Death

Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker, reveals she is expecting a rainbow baby, a year after losing her husband and following the stillbirth of their son Phoenix.

Kelsey Parker , the widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker , has announced she is expecting a baby, describing the pregnancy as a 'little gift from heaven' after the devastating losses of her husband and their son.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kelsey shared the news with her followers, writing: 'A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix. And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven - our little rainbow baby.

' The announcement comes just over a year after Tom passed away in March 2022 at the age of 33 following a battle with brain cancer. Kelsey, who has been open about her grief journey, also revealed that she and Tom had always planned to have four children together.

'Tom and I always said we wanted four - but life had other plans,' she said in a recent interview. 'So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I'm pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, My life could have been so different. I've felt every emotion under the sun.

' She added: 'I'm still getting my head around it, but I'm so excited. And I know I'm putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am.

' Kelsey and Tom tied the knot in 2018, and their relationship was marked by deep love and resilience in the face of Tom's illness. After his death, Kelsey penned a poignant tribute on their fourth wedding anniversary, writing: 'Never did I ever think this is how I'd be celebrating our 4 year wedding anniversary Tom. Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I'd settle for a hug.

Miss you immensely and it's not getting easier but as I promised I would, I'm here, staying positive, toasting you and us and staying grateful for the time we had. Our wedding day truly was the best day of my life and I'm holding on to every memory of it. Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker.

Positive Parkers Forever.

' The couple also experienced the heartbreak of losing their first child, Phoenix, who was stillborn. Kelsey shared a touching poem dedicated to him: 'For Phoenix, Born Sleeping, Forever Loved. The world grew quiet as you arrived / So loved, so longed for, yet not alive / Our precious boy, our angel light / Born with wings, took silent flight.

We named you Phoenix, brave and bright / A soul of love, of warmth and light / Though we never heard you cry / You'll live in hearts that won't ask why. No breath you drew, no eyes to see / Still, you mean everything to me / You'll journey with us, softly near / In every sigh, in every tear.

' In addition to her personal journey, Kelsey has found solace in connecting with others through her podcast 'Mum's The Word! With Georgia Jones and Kelsey Parker,' where she discusses parenting and grief.

She has been open about the healing power of sharing her story, writing in 2024: 'I was really hesitant to share this part of my life, especially since many of you know me from my life with Tom and the horrific grief I've been dealing with after losing him. Opening up about my journey over the past couple of years has been incredibly healing, allowing me to connect with others who've gone through similar experiences and build a beautiful, supportive community.

' As she prepares to welcome her rainbow baby, Kelsey continues to honor the memories of Tom and Phoenix while embracing the future. Her strength and vulnerability have inspired many, and her announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike. The news serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love that transcends loss.

Kelsey's journey is a testament to finding light in the darkest of times, and her rainbow baby represents hope and new beginnings after profound sorrow





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