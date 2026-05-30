Kelsey Grammer is all in for Spencer Pratt.

“ California is a great state – it’s just horribly run,” Bessent, one of Trump’s most trusted advisors, told the crowd Friday in front of a gathering of Trump supporters at Rustico restaurant in the affluent enclave of Westlake Village, 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

“California is a great state – it’s just horribly run,” Bessent, one of Trump’s most trusted advisors, told the crowd Friday in front of a gathering of Trump supporters at Rustico restaurant. The event was held in Westlake Village, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Bessent, told reporters “There’s no cure for stupid” earlier in the week when asked by a reporter of the California governor’son President Donald Trump’s new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.

” Grammer, who told the crowd he’s been a proud Republican for decades despite working in liberal Hollywood, described Bessent as a “rockstar,” adding “stupid lives in California,” in reference to damaging Democrat policies in the deep blue state. Bessent’s appearance is part of a country-wide tour to promote “Trump Accounts.

”Bessent, told reporters “There’s no cure for stupid” earlier in the week when asked by a reporter of the California governor’s proposal to slap a Golden State 100% tax Trump’s new $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund. ”The actor also took a swipe at the embattled mayor of Los Angeles.

“I just call her Karen Bass-ackwards. That’s what we’ve always called her in my house,” he said to The Post as he exited the event. He also said he’d be“He’s the only guy that’s a real option. We know what the rest is going to do,” the “Cheers” and “Frazier” star told The Post.

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t have much to say when asked about Newsom, either.

“I just hope we’ve heard the last of him,” he added. Bessent is taking part in a country-wide tour to promote “Trump Accounts” that provide $1,000 to children to be invested in the stock market and grow while also helping to improve financial literacy in youngsters.

“It levels the playing field for everybody in America,” Robin De Sapio, 47, a married mother of two from Santa Rosa Valley, told The Post of Trump Accounts. “These accounts are for every child 18 and under – they’re for America. For me, that’s exciting. We can teach financial literacy and become wizards with money from the beginning.

This is a great idea. ” Her son, Marty, 10, is looking forward to seeing the investment grow for him and commented, “When you turn 18 you get a bunch of money that’s been invested. It’s very cool. I really like it.

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