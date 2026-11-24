Grammer and Stewart also appeared together in several 'X-Men' films and will appear together in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 08: Kelsey Grammer attends Press Junket: "Frasier" during day two of the 12th SCAD TVfest on February 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Grammer, who recently spoke with PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton about his new film “America the Beautiful: Our Natural Wonders,” called Stewart “absolutely lovely” when he guest starred on the show. In the season 11 episode, Stewart played Alistair Burke, a gay opera conductor who takes an interest in Frasier after a series of misunderstandings. But the relationship offers the opera and high society-loving Frasier almost too many perks to give up.

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“He always spoke so beautifully. ‘Well, Kelsey, how are you? You look marvelous! ’ “He's still a hit in our house.

We still, whenever we hear the name Placido Domingo, we remember the moment in that show when he said ‘Placido! ’ and then Niles and Frasier ‘Placido Domingo! ”” Grammer and Stewart also appeared together in several "X-Men" movies, and he noted that he and Stewart worked together recently before the actor’s death in “Avengers: Doomsday,” due in theaters December 18. Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in NBC''s television comedy series "Frasier.

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" “I have a great, great friend, I was doing some charity thing a while back, and they asked me, what was the single thing about ‘Frasier’ that sort of made him appealing to people, and I said, ‘Well, I think it was because he loved with his whole heart. The minute he fell in love, he was in for the whole ride,’” Grammer said.

“And we learned that when he appeared on ‘Cheers’ first, and that's how he felt about Diane. And I said, ‘That's how you got to play this guy’ and that continued. ” 10/99 Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves, John Mahoney, and David Hyde Pierce stars in the NBC series "Fraiser.

" “Then my friend looked at me and said, ‘Well, Kels, that's who you are. " So it was a it was a reflection of how I feel about things. You should dive deep, live fully, try things. I certainly tried several things in my life.

Maybe I didn't learn as much as I should have or could have, but I got through them. So that was an education in and of itself. ” He added, “But the time I had with Jane and with Peri and with David and with John was a true time of love and family.

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