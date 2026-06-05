Kelsey Asbille Joins The Kellys, Star-Studded Action Movie After Leaving Yellowstone

Kelsey Asbille, an actress who first appeared in Taylor Sheridan's Western 'Wind River' and later joined the hit show 'Yellowstone', has found a new role in action. She will be playing an unknown character in 'The Kellys', a star-studded movie written and directed by Brad Peyton, which will have its world premiere on Amazon MGM Studios. The Kellys follows an NYPD officer who teams up with his estranged family to rescue his wife from a hostage situation.

Yellowstone 's Kelsey Asbille is straying from the ranch to join the star-studded action movie ' The Kellys ', written and directed by Brad Peyton and co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Liam Hemsworth.

She will be playing an unknown character in a major action movie role for the actress, who has primarily worked in Western genres. Asbille's character has passed away in the Yellowstone finale, and her absence from the show leaves open potential future opportunities for her career. She has previously appeared in teen drama, comedy, crime drama, and horror projects, showcasing her versatility.

The Kellys is Asbille's first major action movie role in over a decade, as she is set to showcase her ability as an action star and her range in finding diverse roles in different genres. The movie is currently in production and set for a worldwide streaming release via Amazon MGM Studios. Deadline has announced that Kelsey Asbille has joined her first new project since her character's death in Yellowstone, which aired in 2024.

The cast already includes Hemsworth, Schwarzenegger, and Peyton. The movie's release date is not yet confirmed but is anticipated in the coming years. Keywords: Kelsey Asbille, Yellowstone, The Kelly





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Yellowstone Kelsey Asbille The Kellys Action Movie Arrival

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