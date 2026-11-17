Writer Kelly Thompson explains the legal complexities behind the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic delay and confirms the new March 2027 launch date for Dynamite Entertainment.

Dynamite Entertainment has officially rescheduled the launch of the highly anticipated Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic book series for March 2027. This definitive timeline update resolves months of uncertainty and speculation surrounding the project's production status. Writer Kelly Thompson addressed the confusion directly, confirming that the long-awaited title will finally reach retailers in early 2027.

The new release date marks a significant shift from the previously anticipated July 2026 launch window. Thompson revealed that the initial July 2026 date for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the August 2026 debut for Angel #1 were pushed back due to intricate legal issues. These complications were not related to creative stagnation but rather stemmed from the complex nature of the intellectual property rights involved in the franchise.

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Thompson took to the Off Panel podcast, hosted by David Harper, to provide transparency regarding the production schedule. She explained that unresolved legal matters required significant time to navigate before the series could officially begin full production. The writer noted that these legal entanglements are distinct from the creative process, which has remained active under her direction throughout the delay.

In late August 2026, Dynamite Entertainment cancelled all initial retailer orders for both the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel series. This administrative action naturally led to widespread fan speculation that the projects had been entirely abandoned or cancelled by the publisher. Thompson clarified that the books had to be re-solicited to align with the new legal and production realities. The cancellation was a procedural step necessary to manage the delay rather than an indication of project failure.

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Artist Stephen Byrne remains fully attached to the project, ensuring that the visual identity of the comics will be realized according to the original creative vision. The decision to reschedule was essential to accommodate the shift in the publishing timeline. Byrne's continued involvement guarantees that the artistic integrity of the series remains intact despite the production hurdles.

The delay in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic occurred while Dynamite continued to move forward with other high-profile projects. Thompson is currently working on the Absolute Wonder Woman series, which has maintained its own production timeline. This disparity in schedules led some observers to question why certain series proceeded without interruption while Buffy faced significant setbacks.

Thompson admitted that some of the delay was her own fault, citing the complexities of managing complicated intellectual property. She stated that working with such intricate legal sides requires careful navigation before creative work can proceed efficiently. The writer emphasized that these factors cannot be discussed in full detail but were essential to clear before the project could move forward.

The confirmed schedule now places the release of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 in March 2027, establishing a clear path forward for fans. This date marks the end of the prolonged period of uncertainty that has surrounded the project since its initial announcement. The resolution of these legal issues has finally allowed the team to set a definitive date for the comic's arrival in stores.

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Following the debut of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Angel comic is expected to launch subsequently, continuing the narrative expansion of the shared universe. Thompson expressed excitement about finally getting started with the new timeline. She indicated that the creative work is ready to meet the new deadlines after the legal obstacles were removed.

This structured approach to the release schedule aims to prevent further confusion and ensure that retailers and fans are fully prepared. The March 2027 date represents a firm commitment from Dynamite Entertainment to deliver the long-awaited comics to the market. The writer used her appearance on the podcast to provide clarity and restore confidence in the project's future.