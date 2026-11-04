Kelly Stafford Questions Rams Bye Week Strategy After Matthew's Contract Extension

NFL personality Kelly Stafford questions the Los Angeles Rams unique scheduling model. Her comments follow husband Matthew Stafford signing a new team contract.

Kelly Stafford has publicly questioned the Los Angeles Rams scheduling strategy on Tuesday, November 3. The former Bachelor contestant posted on Instagram asking why the franchise operates without a traditional bye week during the season. She highlighted the unique pressure placed on players and staff by this unusual arrangement.

Stafford, aged 37, shared her thoughts via an Instagram Story post while reflecting on her eighteen years of league experience. She noted that even she requires rest weeks while watching from the stands. She emphasized that she has never played a single snap in professional football games yet still feels the fatigue.

Also read Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly blasts NFL over Thanksgiving Eve game

The public figure expressed deep empathy for the physical demands placed on the athletes. She added that she feels tired simply observing the games and could not imagine the strain experienced by the players on the field. Her comment included a laughing emoji to underscore the absurdity of the situation for fans.

This criticism arrives shortly after quarterback Matthew Stafford extended his tenure with the club. He signed a new contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, March 14. Kelly Stafford celebrated this development on the Give Them Lala podcast episode aired that day.

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She described her reaction as over-the-moon excitement upon hearing the news. Stafford stated that keeping her husband in Los Angeles was what both she and Matthew wanted all along. She thanked fans for their support regarding the successful negotiation outcome and the stability it brings to their family.

The Los Angeles Rams have a scheduled bye week following their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 15. Most NFL teams pause for a full seven days before returning to practice or play. This period is crucial for player recovery and strategic planning.

However, the Rams will return to action against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25. This date is earlier than the typical Thursday, November 26, or Sunday, November 29 options available to other franchises in the league. The compressed timeline leaves less time for rest compared to standard schedules.

Despite the team success, Kelly Stafford admitted to struggling with ticket acquisition for home games. She highlighted the difficulty of securing seats using her phone following the Rams dramatic twenty to seventeen win over the Chicago Bears in the NFL Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, January 18.

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Stafford married Matthew Stafford in 2015 after meeting them in college. The couple shares four young daughters and resides in Los Angeles. She appreciates seeing her spouse perform at his highest level during matches despite the logistical challenges.

Stafford described a stark contrast between her husband's behavior on the gridiron and at home. She noted that he appears as a different person when leading the huddle compared to his tender demeanor with their children. This duality fascinates her as a fan and wife.

She recalled finding his leadership style attractive while watching him manage the locker room environment. However, she emphasized how sweet and gentle he becomes once he returns home to his family of six. This balance defines their life away from the stadium lights.