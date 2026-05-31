Kelly Rutherford's latest look is a perfect example of how to create a chic, effortless 'rich mom' style at home. With a focus on classic pieces with luxe details and textures, Rutherford's look is a must-try for anyone looking to elevate their summer wardrobe.

Kelly Rutherford 's Luxe Summer Look is a Chic, Effortless 'Rich Mom' Style That You Can Easily Recreate at Home. The actress has been an early adopter of the aesthetic, which focuses on classic pieces with luxe details and textures that can truly transform an outfit, much like the designer wardrobes seen on mavens of the Upper East Side.

Rutherford's latest look leaned on the casual side, but it's a look you can easily recreate. Instantly elevated her simple summer outfit: a white T-shirt and cropped blue jeans. The basic formula is one you can easily put together at home for daytime and off-duty outings-and, in fact, it's one you probably already have in your own closet.

She finished her look with a floppy beige hat, as well as a small brown leather tote bag and sparkling white topaz bracelet from Libelula Jewellery. White sneakers had their place, but it's 2026. Rich moms are ditching neutrals for bold colors, including Jennifer Lawrence, who is taking the trend in stride. She opted for vibrant turquoise flats that elevated her aesthetic tenfold, and we found the head-turning summer look for just $24!

Spotted with her husband in New York City, thanks to their coordinated white color and smooth shape. Compared to more casual sneakers or sandals, her shoes provided a chic, contemporary base to her look. The same stark style would also bring a similar effect to midi or maxi-length skirt, shorts, or trendy capri pants in the summer - plus any assortment of tank tops, T-shirts, or lightweight linen blouses.

White ballet flats like Rutherford's have also gained steam with savvy shoppers from their fit and feel, too. One customer stated the minimalist style we found is so 'comfortable' that it 'feels like walking on clouds.

' Another shopper found that its soft insoles 'actually helps you spring into your next step,' noting how its fabric material 'fits the foot well' and 'does not compress the toes. ' As seen on Rutherford, a white flat can create an effortless 'rich mom' look from its minimalist appearance and light, neutral tone texture. It's no secret that Kelly Rutherford has mastered luxe dressing with approachable, fashion-forward pieces that we constantly use for inspiration.

Just in time for summer, her latest look included a dreamy white dress that's at the top of our wish lists, and it's one we found a surprisingly similar version of for under $40





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Kelly Rutherford Luxe Summer Look Rich Mom Style White Ballet Flats Summer Fashion

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