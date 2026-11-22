Sidney Wilson, age four, grabs interview microphone from mother Kelly Osbourne at rugby match. Fans compare behavior to late father Ozzy Osbourne in viral video.

Sidney Wilson, the four-year-old son of television personality Kelly Osbourne, captured global attention on Saturday after spontaneously grabbing a microphone during a live interview. The young boy channeled the spirit of his late grandfather, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, by shouting into the device while watching the England rugby team compete against New Zealand.

Microphone Incident At Allianz Stadium

The incident occurred at Allianz Stadium during the Nations Championship match where England defeated New Zealand. Kelly Osbourne, aged 42, shared a video on Instagram showing Sidney taking center stage and screaming excitedly. The toddler, who she shares with her ex-partner Sid Wilson, displayed a cheeky demeanor that mirrored his famous rockstar ancestor.

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Sidney seized the microphone from Kelly while she was speaking with former rugby star Ugo Monye. When asked what he wanted to say, the four-year-old shouted, 'I love you Ugo,' with a mischievous smile. He later screamed, 'SO MUCH!!!' in response to a question about what rugby had done for him, captivating the audience and viewers online.

Fans Draw Ozzy Osbourne Comparisons

Social media users were quick to highlight the striking similarities between Sidney and his late grandfather, who passed away in July 2025 at age 76. Viewers described the toddler as Ozzy's 'twin' and praised his confident, stage-ready attitude. Comments flooded the post with expressions of adoration, with one user noting that Sidney seems already ready to take the mic professionally.

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The comparison to Ozzy Osbourne resonated deeply, as the late rocker was known for his energetic and unfiltered personality. Fans appreciated Sidney's spontaneous nature, viewing the moment as a charming tribute to the family's legacy in entertainment. The video showcased a young boy who was not shy about participating in the high-energy atmosphere of the stadium.

Ozzy Osbourne Legacy And Aston Villa Ties

This rugby outing follows a recent appearance by Kelly and Sidney at an Aston Villa Women's game earlier this month. The Osbourne family has deep roots in Birmingham, as Ozzy Osbourne grew up in Aston, just a short walk from Villa Park. He maintained a lifelong connection to the football club and played his final concert there before his death.

Kelly Osbourne expressed profound gratitude for the experience, thanking Ugo Monye, Mittens Lap, ITV, and the Nations Championship organizers. She described witnessing the Haka tradition as magical and an honor, emphasizing the sportsmanship and cultural respect displayed during the match. The event held special significance for the family given Ozzy's history with the region and sports.

Emotional Tribute And Family Memories

In her caption, Kelly shared emotional reflections on the day, mentioning how Sidney viewed the Haka as that of a 'total worrier.' She noted that Ugo Monye played her father's song after giving them England jerseys, which had Ozzy's number on them, bringing Kelly to tears. She described the experience as a dream come true and a day they would never forget.

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The viral moment highlights the enduring public fascination with the Osbourne family and their contributions to culture. Sidney's enthusiastic participation in the interview underscores the vibrant energy that continues to define the family name. As rugby fans and music lovers alike react to the clip, the connection between generations remains a central theme in the narrative.