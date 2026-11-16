Kelly Osbourne Son Sidney Changes Name To Sid Osbourne After Row

Kelly Osbourne's son Sidney now uses the surname Sid Osbourne following a legal name change. The move resolves a dispute with his father Sid Wilson regarding the double-barreled family name.

Kelly Osbourne celebrated a significant family milestone by wearing a personalized football shirt for her son Sidney as he served as a mascot for Aston Villa on Sunday. The four-year-old boy, who is legally known as Sidney Sid Osbourne, wore a kit with his full name printed on the back during the women's home derby at Villa Park. Kelly Osbourne attended the match alongside her son to watch Aston Villa defeat Birmingham City with a 1-0 scoreline, marking a public appearance shortly after a high-profile naming dispute.

The TV personality and daughter of the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne coordinated her outfit with Sidney, wearing a football jersey with the name Kelly and the number 9 on the back. She spent quality time with her son in a hospitality box at the stadium after he joined the players on the pitch. Kelly later shared her joy on social media, praising the Aston Villa Women's team for hosting a memorable day and noting that Sidney loved every second of the experience.

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Resolving The Name Dispute With Sid Wilson

The public display of the new name follows a deeply personal and contentious legal battle between Kelly Osbourne and her ex-fiancé, Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson. Kelly revealed in early 2024 that she and Wilson engaged in their largest-ever fight over whether their son should carry a double-barreled surname combining both parents' last names. She stated that Wilson initially refused to allow the child to be named Sidney Sid Osbourne, forcing her into a decision she deeply regretted at the time.

Kelly Osbourne explained that she felt compelled to act against her wishes regarding the child's legal identity during the initial years after his birth. However, after numerous conversations and a period of couples therapy, the situation evolved. Wilson eventually agreed to change his stance, allowing Sidney to legally adopt the combined surname. This decision brought relief to Kelly and her late father Ozzy, who had both strongly advocated for the child to carry the Osbourne family name.

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Ozzy Osbourne Legacy And Villa Park Connection

The choice of surname holds deep sentimental value for the Osbourne family, particularly given the history of Kelly's late father, Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy grew up in Aston, a district in Birmingham located just a short walk from Villa Park, and maintained a lifelong, fierce loyalty to the football club. His connection to the team was so strong that he played his final concert at Villa Park before passing away in July 2025 at the age of 76.

Kelly Osbourne has consistently honored this family legacy by involving her son in the club's activities. The current event at the stadium serves as a tribute to the bond Ozzy maintained with the sport and the city of Birmingham. By ensuring her son uses the Osbourne name, Kelly preserves the direct lineage to her father's roots in the area, which is now being shared with the next generation of the family.

Relocation To Buckinghamshire And New Routine

Following her split from Sid Wilson in March, Kelly Osbourne relocated from Los Angeles to the Buckinghamshire countryside in the UK. The move was driven by her desire to provide a quieter, more grounded upbringing for Sidney, distinct from the chaotic celebrity lifestyle she experienced growing up. She has settled into a routine focused on parenting, including attending Parent Teacher Association meetings at a local village school and enjoying the rural environment.

Kelly's brother, Jack Osbourne, noted in August that his sister is in a happier place since the separation. He highlighted that Kelly is embracing her role as a mother in the English countryside, stepping away from the high-pressure entertainment industry hubs of the United States. This geographic and lifestyle shift underscores her commitment to prioritizing her son's well-being and establishing a stable home environment far removed from the public scrutiny of Los Angeles.

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Sid Wilson Departure From Slipknot And Future Plans

The personal turmoil for the Osbourne family coincides with professional changes for Sid Wilson. The Slipknot keyboardist has since been removed from his band, with the specific reasons for his sudden departure remaining unknown to the public. This development occurs as Kelly focuses on raising Sidney in the UK and navigating her post-split life with renewed focus on family values.

Looking ahead, Kelly expressed hope that Sidney will develop a different childhood than the one she endured on the road with her parents. She remains committed to fostering his interests, including his new passion for football with the Aston Villa Women's team. The personalized kit worn on Sunday symbolizes this fresh start, blending family heritage with new experiences in a peaceful setting. The legal confirmation of the name Sidney Sid Osbourne marks the closure of a painful chapter, allowing the family to move forward with a unified identity.