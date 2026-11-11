Kelly Osbourne Skates With Son Sidney at London's Somerset House Launch

Reality star Kelly Osbourne enjoyed an ice‑skating outing with her four‑year‑old son Sidney at Somerset House's Skate launch party on Tuesday, showcasing a new country‑life chapter after her split from ex‑fiancé Sid Wilson.

At Somerset House's latest Skate launch party in London on Tuesday, television personality Kelly Osbourne stepped onto the ice with her four‑year‑old son Sidney, displaying a more relaxed, joyous side after her recent split from fiancé Sid Wilson. The event saw the former reality star, 42, wrapped in a long black fur coat, a neck scarf and a leopard‑print fur hat, smiling as she posed for photos before gliding with her son across the rink.

Event Details and On‑Ice Moment

The Evening Standard said that the launch party was brought to life by a mix of fashion, music and talented skaters, and Osbourne's appearance turned heads. Her four‑year‑old Sidney was seen brushing the ice with delight, while Kelly's confident grin hinted at a fresh start in her personal life. The pair's on‑ice time finished with a warm hug, captured by several photographers in front of the historic London venue.

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Public Reactions and Social‑Media Buzz

Social media users praised Osbourne's "happier smile" and "self‑care focus," noting that the split from Sid Wilson-who was removed from the band Slipknot earlier this year-has allowed her to dedicate more time to parenting. Several comments highlighted her move back to the English countryside with Sidney after nearly three decades in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, other Made In Chelsea co‑stars attracted attention at the same event. Sam Prince and Olivia Bentley, who have been linked by photo‑shared cues, were seen sharing affectionate glances and a brief kiss before leaving the venue holding hands. Their chemistry sparked media speculation about a possible romance between the two, with fans debating whether the pair's recent social‑media posts confirm their relationship status.

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Kelly's Post‑Event Reflections and Future Plans

Osbourne later posted on Instagram expressing gratitude for her son's well‑being and her newfound emotional steadiness. In a caption that read, "I want to give Sidney the calm childhood I never had," she alluded to the long‑term decision to settle in England, away from the hectic Los Angeles scene. She also revealed plans to return to the "country life" with the family, citing "a healthy routine" and an emphasis on "being a mum" as priorities.

Osbourne's brother Jack confirmed the move to the countryside during an interview with The Sun, noting that "Kelly's living out by the house and just doing her thing, being a mum." He added that the family is now focused on "healing" and "making the best of the new routine" while maintaining ties with friends in Los Angeles.

Next Steps and Public Interest

As Osbourne embraces her new role, the public will likely watch her forthcoming appearances and commentary on the "different childhood" she wishes to offer Sidney. The next milestone for the family is a potential media interview slated for early September, where Osbourne may discuss her experiences returning to England and balancing motherhood with public life. The event also opens the door for tailored campaigns with brands that support family lifestyle, potentially leveraging Osbourne's renewed public image in the content industry.