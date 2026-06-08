Kelly Osbourne's Resilience: From Grief to Glamour Amid Online Criticism

Kelly Osbourne was seen looking elegant at a London fashion event, showcasing her signature style while continuing to navigate public scrutiny following her father's death and personal challenges. Friends say she is 'looking so good and healthy' and highlight her strong bond with her son and the LGBTQ+ community. The article covers her recent performance at Mighty Hoopla, her response to body-shaming trolls, and her ongoing tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne made a stylish appearance at the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London on Monday evening. The 41-year-old television personality arrived in a simple black sleeveless gown that highlighted the tattoo on her arm dedicated to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne .

She paired the elegant dress with gold layered necklaces, small hoop earrings, and sleek black heels, while carrying a black handbag. Her blonde bob was tucked behind her ears and she flashed a warm smile before entering the event. This appearance follows her recent performance with the Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla festival held at Brockwell Park.

During that performance, Kelly sang her 2005 track "One Word" alongside the American pop rock band, who were also joined by actors like Sir Ian McKellen and singers such as Belinda Carlisle. For that show, Kelly wore a striking blue lamé dress with black platform boots and her hair slicked back. Notably, it was the first time her three-year-old son Sid saw her perform live, and he was spotted dancing backstage.

A close friend spoke to Daily Mail, stating 'She is looking so good and healthy' and describing her as a wonderful mother. The friend added that Kelly needed time to settle after the grief surrounding her father's death and the negative public reaction to her weight loss. The source emphasized that the LGBTQ+ community has been a major support for Kelly, making her recent performance especially meaningful.

Kelly's father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76 due to cardiac arrest. Earlier this year, she ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson and was briefly linked to someone using they/them pronouns. Kelly has been vocal about the body-shaming she faced following her father's death, calling out trolls who criticized her weight and even making cruel remarks about Ozzy.

At the Brit Awards in March, where she accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for her father, she addressed the online harassment in a powerful statement.

'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,' she wrote on Instagram. Kelly also denied using weight-loss medication and has continued to face unjust scrutiny over her appearance. Her music career includes two solo albums, Shut Up (2002) and Sleeping In The Nothing (2005), and her most famous musical moment is the duet with her father on their cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes.





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Kelly Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne Scissor Sisters Mighty Hoopla Body Shaming LGBTQ+ Community Brit Awards Tattoo Tribute Weight Loss Criticism London Event

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