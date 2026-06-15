Kelly Osbourne's Friend Defends Her Weight Loss Amid Grief and Public Scrutiny

DJ Fat Tony claims Kelly Osbourne used weight-loss drugs to manage life problems rather than for dieting, contextualizing her altered appearance within the grief following her father Ozzy's death and online body shaming.

Kelly Osbourne has endured a challenging period marked by her father Ozzy Osbourne's death in July 2025 and the end of her engagement to Sid Wilson.

Throughout the past year, her weight loss became a focal point for online criticism and body shaming. Her close friend, DJ Fat Tony, recently addressed these comments, asserting that Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs like Mounjaro not primarily to lose weight but to cope with broader life difficulties. He described her current appearance as great and attributed it to her having "levelled herself out.

" Tony also noted that society is overly opinionated and often quick to judge when someone's weight changes noticeably. Kelly herself has previously spoken out against the "cruel trolls" who dehumanized her, especially after she attended the Brit Awards to collect a posthumous award for her father. She highlighted the profound lack of character in attacking someone during their deepest grief, stating she was experiencing the hardest time of her life and should not have to defend herself.

Despite the turmoil, recent public appearances, such as her performance at London's Mighty Hoopla festival, suggest she is recovering well. Friends reported she looks healthy and amazing, a testament to her resilience in overcoming both personal loss and public scrutiny. Kelly's history with body image issues spans her teenage years on The Osbournes, making this latest episode part of a long-standing pattern of public attention on her physique





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Kelly Osbourne Body Shaming Weight Loss Drugs Ozzy Osbourne Death DJ Fat Tony Mounjaro Brit Awards Online Trolls

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Kelly Osbourne's Weight Loss: Friend Claims Drugs Used for 'Life Problems', Not DietingDJ Fat Tony speaks out on Kelly Osbourne's body-shaming ordeal, asserting her use of weight-loss medication was to cope with grief and personal issues, not to intentionally lose weight. This follows a difficult year for Osbourne, marked by her father's death and public criticism of her changing physique.

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