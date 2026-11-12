Kelly Osbourne Reveals Weight Gain and Emotional Recovery at London Gala

Kelly Osbourne addresses health concerns and reveals she has gained two stone following the death of her father and breakup, while attending a London charity event with other celebrities.

TV personality Kelly Osbourne showcased a radiant transformation on Wednesday evening as she attended the Rebecca Vallance x AKI cocktail party in London. The forty-two-year-old star turned heads in a glamorous strapless silver floor-length gown that featured a dazzling sequined finish. She paired the eye-catching dress with towering heels and layered several necklaces to complete her sophisticated ensemble. Her blonde bobbed tresses were styled in soft curls, complementing her silver sparkling eyeshadow and bold makeup palette.

Addressing Health Concerns and Recent Changes

This stylish appearance marks a significant shift for Osbourne, who recently revealed she has gained two stone in weight. The disclosure comes after she sparked genuine concern for her health and wellbeing at the BRITs ceremony earlier this year in Manchester. During that event, she appeared considerably slimmer while standing on stage with her mother, Sharon Osbourne. The TV personality stated she was as shocked as anyone else regarding the photos from that occasion, confirming that her recent physical changes are real and intentional.

Also read Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Life After Split From Sid Wilson

Osbourne addressed the speculation directly, denying that she has been using weight loss injections such as Ozempic. She explained that she does not suffer from an eating disorder but rather struggled with personal sadness and a lack of energy. Speaking to The Sun, she admitted that she simply could not do anything for herself during that period of grief. She emphasized that no one knows what people are dealing with in private and expressed regret that her pain was displayed in front of the public eye.

A Year of Profound Personal Loss and Transition

The emotional toll on Osbourne has been significant over the past twelve months, marked by two major life events. Her father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away in July 2025, a loss that deeply affected her mental state and daily habits. Additionally, she recently went through a split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson. These concurrent tragedies created a perfect storm of grief that led to her recent weight fluctuations. Despite the challenges, Osbourne appears to be in a better place eight months after her BRITs appearance, finding stability and joy once again.

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Her openness about her struggles highlights the pressure faced by public figures regarding body image. Over the years, Osbourne has been vocal about her insecurities, dating back to her teen years on The Osbournes. She previously revealed that an agency executive once told her she was too fat for television and needed to lose weight to succeed. She recalled being told she could be a movie star if she changed her appearance, a comment that left a lasting impact on her self-perception and career trajectory.

Other Celebrities Shine at the Evening Event

The London gala attracted a host of other prominent figures who made bold fashion statements. Molly King looked sensational in a sizzling gold backless satin gown featuring intricate lace detailing. The Radio 1 presenter draped a fur jacket off her shoulders and styled her blonde locks in a neat updo, exuding classic elegance. Jowita Przystal, known for Strictly Come Dancing, opted for a festive black velvet minidress with a large bow on the front, adding inches to her frame with stilettos and opaque tights.

Munroe Bergdorf caught the eye in a figure-hugging one-shoulder red gown, posing gracefully by the Christmas tree at the bash. Amber Le Bon turned heads in a delicate lace dress, accessorized with a black handbag and heels. Juliet Mayhew, a star from The Real Housewives of London, looked stunning in a stylish blue gown as she posed for photos. The event served as a vibrant celebration of fashion and camaraderie among industry peers.

Reflections on Past Struggles and Future Goals

Osbourne has had a long and complex relationship with her weight, including undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018. She previously credited surgery, a strict diet, and high-intensity interval training for helping her shed 85 pounds. However, her journey took another twist when she was expecting her son, Sidney, in 2022. During that pregnancy, she gained around 100 pounds and developed gestational diabetes, later admitting she avoided the spotlight due to her physical changes.

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A source close to the family noted that Osbourne prioritizes her health for her child, wanting to be active and present for a long time. Following the death of her father, this desire has become even more important to her. While she has faced criticism for her dramatic physical transformations, Osbourne continues to navigate her public life with honesty. She remains committed to her well-being, rejecting rumors and focusing on her recovery and future endeavors.