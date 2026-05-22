Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Still Reaches Out to Late Father Ozzy After Heartbreak

Kelly Osbourne has shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram Story, revealing that she still reaches out to her late father Ozzy Osbourne. The TV personality has also unveiled a new outdoor installation to the rocker, featuring large letters that read 'Ozzy f*****g Osbourne'. Kelly's post comes after she ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Wilson, citing a difficult time following the loss of her father.

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she reaches out for her late father Ozzy Osbourne in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. Black Sabbath legend Ozzy died of heart failure on July 22 last year, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham.

In a series of posts on her social media, the 41-year-old also unveiled a new outdoor installation to the rocker. In large letters sprang out across a meadow read: 'Ozzy f*****g Osbourne'. As she posed for a selfie, Kelly could be seen wearing a chunky gold ring that detailed the word dad.

Alongside her Story, she penned: 'I still reach for you in ordinary moments, Dad in quiet rooms, in tired evenings, in every piece of life that should have included you.

' Kelly Osbourne, 41, has revealed that she reaches out for her late father Ozzy Osbourne in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. Black Sabbath legend Ozzy, who was living with Parkinson's, died of heart failure on July 22 last year, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates in Birmingham The TV personality quietly ended her engagement in March, just seven months after Slipknot DJ Wilson, 49, proposed at her late father's final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

Taking to Instagram as she moves on from the abrupt split, Kelly shared two short videos of herself and three-year-old Sidney, the couple's only child, relaxing at home. The doting mother welcomed Sidney in 2022, shortly after confirming her pregnancy with social media followers. Sharing her sonogram pictures at the time, she wrote: 'I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why.

I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!

' Insiders close to the star told the Daily Mail she has endured a 'difficult' time, coping with the separation while continuing to focus on being the best mother she can be to their son, who is named after his father. A source revealed: 'Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father.

In a series of posts on her social media, the 41-year-old also unveiled an iconic letter tribute installation to the rocker As she posed for a selfie, Kelly could be seen wearing a chunky gold ring that detailed the word dad The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year.

Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead





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Kelly Osbourne reaches out for her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, in new outdoor tributeKelly Osbourne, 41, has revealed that she reaches out for her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. She also unveiled a new outdoor installation to the rocker with the word 'Ozzy f*****g Osbourne' spelt out in large letters across a meadow. In a series of posts on her social media, she also talked about quietly ending her engagement in March, just seven months after Slipknot DJ Wilson, 49, proposed at her late father's final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

Read more »