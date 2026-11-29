Kelly Osbourne details her devastating weight loss and cruel treatment following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025. She addresses body shaming and her struggle with grief.

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about the most cruel treatment she has ever endured, revealing the devastating physical and psychological toll of mourning her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July 2025. The 41-year-old television personality and musician shared these harrowing details in a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph, published on Saturday, November 28.

Osbourne described a period of profound dissociation where she could not even tell what day of the week it was. She stated that she was merely going through the motions because she had lost her sense of identity entirely. This admission highlights the severity of her mental state during the months immediately following her father's passing from a heart attack at age 76.

Also read Kelly Osbourne Relapses After Ozzy Osbourne Death

The former Black Sabbath frontman's death triggered a complete shutdown of Osbourne's self-preservation instincts. She explained that her drastic weight loss was not a deliberate choice but a symptom of being psychologically broken. She told reporters she looked like the Crypt Keeper and could not physically remember how to care for herself.

Osbourne noted that she did not eat purposefully, but rather forgot how to perform basic life functions due to her internal devastation. She told The Telegraph that grief took her to a place that even drugs and alcohol never reached. It was a state where she physically did not know how to do anything for herself, leading to a dangerous decline in her health.

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The severity of her physical change became undeniable during a fitting for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Osbourne admitted she could not see herself as she actually was until staff handed her a photograph. Upon viewing the image, she stared at it and insisted the person in the photo was not her, marking a terrifying moment of recognition.

Despite the visible severity of her condition, Osbourne revealed that no one approached her directly to discuss her state. She confirmed that no one reached out to her about her grief or her drastic weight loss during this critical time. This lack of external support left her to navigate her trauma in isolation without immediate intervention or help.

To numb the horrible pain, Osbourne engaged in coping behaviors that she now regrets describing so candidly. She avoided binge-drinking but consumed several alcoholic drinks daily or doubled up on medication to feel nothing. She stated that this continued until December 26, using whatever method was necessary to escape the agony of her loss.

Osbourne highlighted the toxic environment of social media, where she encountered the most cruel comments from women during her lowest points. She specifically cited a comment made on Monday, February 23, where a critic described her as too thin and fragile, comparing her physical state to a dead body.

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She expressed disbelief at such cruelty, asking the public why women feel compelled to attack each other during vulnerable moments. Osbourne questioned whether historical mistreatment has conditioned people to direct their pain toward other victims, rather than offering compassion or empathy to those who are suffering.

Osbourne noted that she could not pinpoint exactly when her recovery began, stating there was an entire patch of time she cannot remember. This amnesia covered the period from his death until late December, during which she struggled to find any sense of normalcy. The trauma of this period has left a lasting impact on her perspective on grief and public scrutiny.