Osbourne admitted she didn’t know how thin she had become.

The former “Fashion Police” co-host, 42, shared that she didn’t realize how thin she had gotten until she saw photos of herself at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“It was at the fitting for the Grammys in LA, and I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn’t see myself the way I was. I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just stared at it and said: ‘That’s not me – that is not me! ’”Kelly Osbourne revealed her dramatic weight loss alarmed her after seeing pictures of herself at the 2026 Grammy Awards .

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Kelly added that instead of people telling her that she needed help directly, they were “talking behind back,” explaining that the comments on social media were especially cruel.