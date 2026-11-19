Kelly Osbourne opens up about her physical decline and the cruelty of body-shaming comments, attributing her weight loss to grief and illness rather than an eating disorder.

Kelly Osbourne stunned attendees at the ZYN Rolling Stone U.K. Awards held at the Roundhouse in London on Thursday, November 19. The forty-two-year-old reality television personality presented a dramatic visual transformation, trading her signature short platinum blonde hair for long auburn locks while wearing a sparkling blue gown with a plunging neckline.

Osbourne Details Health Crisis At 2026 Grammys

Kelly Osbourne revealed that her physical appearance sparked intense scrutiny during her September appearance at the 2026 Grammys. She described the experience as terrifying, noting that her spine showed every bone due to extreme weight loss. Osbourne stated she felt like a broken person and used a wig to hide her thin cheekbones from public view while she attended to support her mother and honor her father.

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The entertainer explained that she was not well enough to attend the event comfortably. She admitted that she was scared by how she looked and questioned whether she should have gone at all. Despite her poor health, she remained dedicated to supporting her family during a difficult period marked by significant personal loss.

Kelly Osbourne Condemns Cruel Public Commentary

Kelly Osbourne addressed the cruelty of body-shaming comments on Sunday, March 1, through her Instagram Stories. She emphasized that there is a special kind of harm in targeting individuals who are already struggling. Osbourne criticized those who spread her personal hardships as gossip and viewed her vulnerability as an opportunity for mockery.

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She described the experience of being judged for her physical state as dehumanizing. The star made it clear that she found it unacceptable for people to kick someone while they are down. Her message served as a direct rebuke to critics who focused on her appearance rather than her well-being.

Hairstylist Lino Carbosiero Defends Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne received strong support from her hairstylist Lino Carbosiero on Tuesday, March 3. Carbosiero posted a photo of Osbourne on Instagram and urged followers to send love to the star. He highlighted her loyalty and kindness to him and his family over the years.

The stylist noted that Osbourne had been a consistent source of support for him. His public defense came in response to the negative attention Osbourne faced regarding her physical changes. It provided a contrasting narrative of her character and professional relationships.

Osbourne Clarifies Causes of Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne clarified that her significant weight loss was not the result of an eating disorder. She explained that eating made her feel like she wanted to throw up due to her physical condition. Osbourne stated she was shocked by her own reflection and could not understand how it looked.

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She attributed her physical decline to the profound impact of grief. Osbourne shared that learning to love someone so much made her grief feel like an honor. This perspective helped her process her losses, even as her body suffered from the stress. Her account highlights the complex relationship between emotional pain and physical health.