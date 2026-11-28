Kelly Osbourne reveals her struggle with substance abuse relapse following the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne, detailing her mental health journey and grief on We Need to Talk podcast.

Kelly Osbourne has openly discussed the severe impact her father's passing had on her mental stability and recovery journey. The 41-year-old reality star and television personality revealed that she experienced a significant relapse into substance abuse shortly after the death of legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. This disclosure marks another chapter in her long battle with addiction, which began in her teenage years following a prescription for Vicodin after tonsil surgery.

Tracing Addiction History

Osbourne's struggle with dependency dates back to her adolescence and early twenties. After initially being prescribed Vicodin by a physician following tonsil surgery, she eventually turned to heroin to support her growing opioid addiction. This transition marked the beginning of a decades-long battle that would require multiple interventions and periods of intensive treatment.

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Throughout her twenties and thirties, she attended various rehabilitation centers a total of seven times in an effort to break the cycle of dependency. She first achieved sobriety in 2017, marking a significant milestone in her personal health journey. However, the road to recovery has been non-linear, with her experiencing a subsequent relapse in 2021.

Relapse Following Loss

The most recent setback occurred in early 2026, just months after her father's passing. Osbourne had been eight months sober at the time of his death, a period she described as crucial for her stability. The loss of Ozzy Osbourne triggered a profound emotional collapse that undermined her recovery efforts, leading her back to drinking and substance use.

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During the September 15 episode of Paul C. Brunson's We Need to Talk podcast, Osbourne described her state of mind immediately following her father's death. She stated that she felt like a shell of herself, unable to speak, eat, or perform basic daily functions. She admitted to feeling empty and broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken, ultimately becoming unable to even take care of herself.

Emotional Aftermath and Isolation

The grief manifested in severe isolation and withdrawal from her social circle. Osbourne revealed that she closed her circle because she lost a lot of friends, noting that people do not like sadness and expected her to be over her loss quickly. She emphasized that she will never be over the death of her father, rejecting the societal pressure to move on from such a significant loss.

Despite the relapse, Osbourne confirmed that she is currently eight months sober as of her recent podcast appearance. She credited this current period of stability to having incredible people around her, a stark contrast to the isolation she experienced immediately after the tragedy. Her openness about the ongoing nature of her grief highlights the complex relationship between bereavement and recovery from addiction.

Last Conversations and Reflections

In a interview published on Saturday, November 28, Osbourne reflected on her final interactions with her father. She recalled having incredible conversations with him prior to his passing, sensing that he knew his daughter would struggle to maintain her sobriety in the wake of his death. He was reportedly prepping her for this emotional challenge, encouraging her to pursue her own desires outside of the family business.

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Osbourne shared that her father told her, I know you want to do certain things, and that you haven't been able to because of the family business, but now you go out and you do you. She responded by saying that she did not want to do anything without him. It was only after he was gone that she realized just how much he understood her struggles and her potential path forward.

Spiritual Beliefs and Signs

Osbourne has also opened up about her evolving spiritual beliefs and her search for comfort in the aftermath of her loss. On Father's Day 2026, she spent the day thinking of her late father, posting on Instagram on Sunday, June 21, that she still finds herself looking for him in ordinary moments. She expressed a desire to share advice, jokes, and victories with him, acknowledging the void his absence created in her daily life.

She stated that she believes in signs now and gets signs all the time, a belief that solidified after a particularly difficult moment at his grave. While bawling her eyes out and worrying if her father was alone or cold in death, her son tugged on her trouser leg and whispered in her ear that Papa's OK. This moment deeply affected her, reinforcing her belief in an afterlife and the continued presence of her father in some form.