Kelly Osbourne accepts Sid Wilson's proposal at a Birmingham concert, marking a new chapter after their 2026 split and the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne has accepted a marriage proposal from former partner Sid Wilson during a live performance in Birmingham, England. The surprise proposal took place backstage at the venue where Wilson's band Slipknot was scheduled to perform. Osbourne stood before her family and friends while facing the emotional weight of her father's recent passing.

Decades-Long Romance and Recent Split

Osbourne and Wilson shared a complex romantic history spanning over two decades. The pair initially crossed paths in 1999 when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the major music festival established by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. A deep friendship developed between the two, which eventually blossomed into a confirmed romantic relationship in February 2022.

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Despite their long history, the couple announced a separation in March 2026. Their final public appearance together occurred at the 2026 Grammys on February 1, where they posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet. Osbourne appeared in a sparkly black sleeveless dress featuring a high leg slit, while Wilson wore his typical stage attire.

Wilson's Proposal and Family Context

Wilson initiated the proposal with a direct address to Osbourne. He stated that nothing would make him happier than spending the rest of his life with her. The proposal included a mention of her now-deceased father, emphasizing the support of family and friends. He asked Osbourne to marry him in front of everyone present at the show.

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This event occurs amidst a period of significant personal grief for Osbourne. Her father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away this morning according to a family statement. The statement noted he was surrounded by love and family members. The family requested privacy during this time of mourning.

Coping with Loss and New Family Dynamics

Osbourne is currently adjusting to life as a single mother while processing the death of her father. She has shared updates regarding her own child and sister. Her daughter lives near the family home and maintains a happy routine as a mother. Osbourne described her sister as being in a happier place with a stable daily schedule.

The grief of losing Ozzy Osbourne has also influenced Osbourne's spiritual beliefs. She previously questioned the afterlife, particularly in the immediate aftermath of his death. She recalled a moment at his grave where she feared he might be cold or alone.

Spiritual Significance and Future Outlook

Osbourne believes her son provided a crucial sign regarding her father's peace. While she was crying at the grave, her son tugged her trouser leg. He whispered that Papa was okay. This interaction helped alleviate her fears about his suffering.

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The proposal in Birmingham marks a significant shift in Osbourne's personal narrative. It combines a reunion with a past partner against the backdrop of family loss. The event highlights the intersection of her public career and private grief. Wilson's support during this transition appears to have strengthened their bond.