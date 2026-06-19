Kelly Osbourne Looks Happy and Healthy at London Charity Night

Kelly Osbourne, 41, was seen enjoying a night out with her close pal DJ Fat Tony at a London charity night on Thursday. The star looked happy and healthy as she posed for snaps with DJ Tony, Professor Green and Freddy Brazier before winning two lots at the LAX.Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND. Kelly has been enjoying her time in the UK where she has been living since the death of her father Ozzy a year ago. On Tuesday she took in the sights on the first day of Royal Ascot. Kelly Osbourne has been open about her struggles with weight loss and trolls online, but her close friend Tony claims she turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems'.

Kelly Osbourne looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed a night out with her close pal DJ Fat Tony at a London charity night on Thursday.

Kelly, 41, caught up with the DJ, 60, at the Strength Isn't Silence LAX. Bid art auction marking Men's Health Awareness Week and in aid of MIND charity and The Ricky Hatton Foundation at Brunswick Gallery. The star, who her friend Tony described this week as 'looking great again', wore a low cut, green and white stripe mini dress teamed with platform loafers and socks and accessorised with a Chanel bag.

Kelly was in great spirits, beaming as she posed for snaps with DJ Tony, Professor Green and Freddy Brazier before winning two lots at the LAX. Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND. Kelly has been enjoying her time in the UK where she has been living since the death of her father Ozzy a year ago. On Tuesday she took in the sights on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to her late father by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator on the day, almost a year after his passing. Kelly Osbourne looked happy and healthy as she enjoyed a night out with her close pal DJ Fat Tony at a London charity night on Thursday Kelly, 41, caught up with the DJ, 60, and Freddy Brazier at the Strength Isn't Silence LAX.

Bid art auction marking Men's Health Awareness Week and in aid of MIND charity It's been a tough time for Kelly, whose father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest. She also ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March. Over the past year Kelly's weight loss has been under scrutiny, prompting her to respond multiple times to trolls online.

This week her close friend Tony claimed Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems'. The DJ, who says he is 'microdosing' Mounjaro to stop his food cravings, told The Telegraph when asked about Kelly's weight loss: 'Well, Kelly looks great again now. And that's because she's levelled herself out.

' Referring to weight loss drugs, he added: 'Kelly was using it not to lose weight; Kelly was using it for her other life problems. But we're all so opinionated, aren't we? God forbid someone loses too much weight.

' Kelly previously explained that she had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight loss. In March, Kelly hit out at 'cruel trolls' who 'dehumanised her' following her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester. Kelly attended the ceremony to collect a posthumous Lifetime Achievement for her father.

The star, who her friend Tony described this week as 'looking great again', wore a low cut, green and white stripe mini dress Posing for the cameras, Kelly teamed her pretty dress with platform loafers and socks and accessorised with a Chanel bag Kelly was in great spirits, winning two lots at the LAX. Bid auction, including an 18K gold and diamond Rolex watch, raising £15k for MIND Kelly has been enjoying her time in the UK where she has been living since the death of her father Ozzy a year ago.

On Tuesday she took in the sights on he first day of Royal Ascot But as well as celebrating Ozzy's life during the evening, Kelly also was seemingly subject to negative comments about her appearance. Speaking on the backlash, she said: 'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

'Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. 'None of it proves strength, it only reveals a profound absence of character. I'm currently going through the hardest time of my life. I should not even have to defend myself.

But I won't sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.

' Earlier this month she showed she's fighting fit as she took to the stage to perform with Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla, with friends telling the Daily Mail: It's been a tough time for Kelly, whose father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest.

She also ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March Kelly previously explained that she had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight; Pictured with Professor Green In March, Kelly hit out at 'cruel trolls' who 'dehumanised her' following her appearance at the Brit Awards in Manchester This week her close friend Tony claimed Kelly turned to weight-loss drugs not to shed pounds but to help her with 'life problems' 'She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong.

' 'She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to he





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Kelly Osbourne DJ Fat Tony London Charity Night MIND Charity Royal Ascot Weight Loss Trolls Online Life Problems Mounjaro

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