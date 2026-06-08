Kelly Osbourne Looks Elegant at J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood Launch Party

Kelly Osbourne looked elegant in a black gown as she arrived at the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London. The TV personality, 41, was in good spirits as she arrived at the bash in the simple sleeveless number which showed off her tattoo tribute to her late father Ozzy on her arm. Kelly has been open about her struggles with grief and her efforts to prove her critics wrong. Her friend noted that she had the best time at the event and was excited to be with the LGBTQ+ community, who have been her biggest supporters.

Kelly Osbourne looked elegant in a black gown as she arrived at the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London on Monday night.

The TV personality, 41, was in good spirits as she arrived at the bash in the simple sleeveless number which showed off her tattoo tribute to her late father Ozzy on her arm. Tucking her bobbed blonde locks behind her ears, Kelly layered a series of gold necklaces and opted for small hoop earrings. She teamed the look with matching heels and a black handbag as she flashed a smile before heading inside the party.

It comes after Kelly took to the stage to perform with Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla last week. The event, held at Brockwell Park, saw Kelly looking happy and healthy as she joined the American pop rock band to perform her 2005 track One Word.

The TV personality, 41, was in good spirits as she arrived at the bash in the simple sleeveless number which showed off her tattoo tribute to her late father Ozzy on her arm. The band were also joined by Sir Ian McKellen and Belinda Carlisle on stage at Europe's largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Kelly looked incredible wearing a blue lamé dress with black platforms and she wore her blonde locks in a slicked back style.

It was the first time her son Sid, three, had watched her perform and he was seen dancing backstage. A close friend told Daily Mail: 'She's such a good mum. She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong.

'She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to her. She just needed time to settle back into her life again.

'She is looking so good and healthy. ' It's been a tough time for Kelly, whose father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest. She ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March and was linked to 'new partner' Kiinicki in March, who uses they/them pronouns.

Kelly had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight loss. Her friend added that she had the best time on Sunday. They said: 'She really enjoyed herself and had the best time and was excited for the opportunity to be with the LGBTQ+ community who have been her biggest supporters.

'And to have her son watch her perform for the first time was really special. ' Kelly Osbourne's music career spans two albums, Shut Up in 2002 and Sleeping In The Nothing in 2005. Tucking her bobbed blonde locks behind her ears, Kelly layered a series of gold necklaces and opted for small hoop earrings. Kelly took to Instagram to share a selfie showing off her glamorous makeup.

She also recently performed at the Brit Awards, where she collected a posthumous Lifetime Achievement for her father. However, Kelly also faced negative comments about her appearance during the ceremony. Kelly had previously hit back at 'body-shaming' trolls who criticised her recent weight loss ahead of her Brits appearance, where she stepped out with her mother Sharon.

Kelly posed for snaps with Sharon, 73, where the mother and daughter duo both dressed in black for the occasion as they arrived at the Co-op Live Arena. The singer and TV personality, who denies using weight-loss jabs, looked considerably slimmer while attending Ascot Millinery Collective's latest catwalk presentation at Mayfair's Claridge's.

She has since called out her online abusers for subjecting her to a torrent of vile comments, among them an unsavoury remark about her late father, Ozzy, who passed away last July. Kelly has been open about her struggles with grief and her efforts to prove her critics wrong. Her friend noted that she had the best time at the event and was excited to be with the LGBTQ+ community, who have been her biggest supporters.

Kelly's music career has spanned two albums, and she has been performing at various events, including the Brit Awards. However, she has also faced negative comments about her appearance and weight loss, which she has hit back at in the past. Kelly's recent performances have been well-received, and she has been praised for her music and her resilience in the face of criticism.

She continues to perform and share her music with her fans, and her recent appearances have been a testament to her strength and determination





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Kelly Osbourne J Sheekey X Vivienne Westwood London Mighty Hoopla Scissor Sisters LGBTQ+ Music Festival Sir Ian Mckellen Belinda Carlisle Sid Wilson Kiinicki Ozzy Osbourne Brit Awards Sharon Osbourne Weight Loss Grief Resilience Music Career

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