Kelly Osbourne 'looking so good and healthy' after grief-stricken period

Kelly Osbourne has been praised by friends for looking amazing and healthy after a tough time dealing with the loss of her father Ozzy. The TV personality, 41, performed with Scissor Sisters at the Mighty Hoopla festival and was joined by Sir Ian McKellen and Belinda Carlisle on stage. Kelly's music career has spanned two albums, Shut Up in 2002 and Sleeping In The Nothing in 2005, and she has been open about her struggles with grief and trolls in the past.

Kelly Osbourne looked elegant in a black gown as she arrived at the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London on Monday night.

The TV personality, 41, was in good spirits as she arrived at the bash in the simple sleeveless number which showed off her tattoo tribute to her late father Ozzy on her arm. Tucking her bobbed blonde locks behind her ears, Kelly layered a series of gold necklaces and opted for small hoop earrings. She teamed the look with matching heels and a black handbag as she flashed a smile before heading inside the party.

It comes after Kelly took to the stage to perform with Scissor Sisters at London's Mighty Hoopla last week. The event, held at Brockwell Park, saw Kelly looking happy and healthy as she joined the American pop rock band to perform her 2005 track One Word.

Kelly Osbourne looked elegant in a black gown as she arrived at the J Sheekey x Vivienne Westwood terrace launch party in London on Monday night The TV personality, 41, was in good spirits as she arrived at the bash in the simple sleeveless number which showed off her tattoo tribute to her late father Ozzy on her arm The band were also joined by Sir Ian McKellen and Belinda Carlisle on stage at Europe's largest LGBTQ+ music festival. Kelly looked incredible wearing a blue lamé dress with black platforms and she wore her blonde locks in a slicked back style.

It was the first time her son Sid, three, had watched her perform and he was seen dancing backstage. A close friend told Daily Mail: 'She's such a good mum. She looks amazing and this is such a beautiful opportunity to prove the haters wrong.

'She was going through grief with her dad passing away and people were so awful to her. She just needed time to settle back into her life again.

'She is looking so good and healthy. ' It's been a tough time for Kelly, whose father Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest. She ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March and was linked to new partner Kiinicki in March, who uses they/them pronouns.

Kelly had been so grief-stricken by the loss of her beloved father that she had been struggling to eat and was forced to hit back when trolls criticised her weight loss. Her friend added that she had the best time on Sunday. They said: 'She really enjoyed herself and had the best time and was excited for the opportunity to be with the LGBTQ+ community who have been her biggest supporters.

'And to have her son watch her perform for the first time was really special. ' Kelly Osbourne's music career spans two albums, Shut Up in 2002 and Sleeping In The Nothing in 2005.

Tucking her bobbed blonde locks behind her ears, Kelly layered a series of gold necklaces and opted for small hoop earrings Kelly beamed as she posed for photos at the bash She teamed the look with matching heels and a black handbag as she flashed a smile before heading inside the party Kelly took to Instagram to share a selfie showing off her glamorous makeup Tigerlily Taylor flashed her midriff in a grey crop top and matching skirt at the party The daughter of Roger Taylor was all smiles as she teamed her grey look with towering white heels and a matching handbag, it has been a tough time for Kelly Osbourne after her father Ozzy passed away in July last year.

She has been dealing with grief and trolls who have been criticising her appearance and weight loss. However, she has been enjoying herself and having a great time performing with Scissor Sisters at the Mighty Hoopla festival. Her son Sid, three, was also in attendance and was seen dancing backstage as Kelly performed her 2005 track One Word.

Kelly's music career has spanned two albums, Shut Up in 2002 and Sleeping In The Nothing in 2005, and she has been open about her struggles with grief and trolls in the past. She has hit back at cruel trolls who have been dehumanising her and has spoken out about the importance of kindness and support during difficult times. Kelly has been performing with Scissor Sisters at various events and has been enjoying herself and having a great time.

Her friends have been supporting her and have been praising her for looking amazing and healthy. Kelly's music career has been going strong for over two decades, and she has been a popular figure in the music industry. She has been known for her powerful voice and energetic performances, and has been a fan favourite at many music festivals and events.

Kelly has been dealing with the loss of her father Ozzy, who passed away in July last year, and has been struggling to cope with the grief. However, she has been finding solace in her music and has been enjoying herself and having a great time performing with Scissor Sisters.

Kelly's music career has been a source of comfort and joy for her, and she has been using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of kindness and support during difficult times. Kelly has been performing at various events and festivals, including the Mighty Hoopla festival, where she performed with Scissor Sisters and was joined by Sir Ian McKellen and Belinda Carlisle on stage.

Kelly has been enjoying herself and having a great time, and her friends have been praising her for looking amazing and healthy. Kelly's music career has been going strong for over two decades, and she has been a popular figure in the music industry. She has been known for her powerful voice and energetic performances, and has been a fan favourite at many music festivals and events.

Kelly has been dealing with the loss of her father Ozzy, who passed away in July last year, and has been struggling to cope with the grief. However, she has been finding solace in her music and has been enjoying herself and having a great time performing with Scissor Sisters.

Kelly's music career has been a source of comfort and joy for her, and she has been using her platform to raise awareness about the importance of kindness and support during difficult times





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Kelly Osbourne Scissor Sisters Mighty Hoopla Ozzy Osbourne Grief Trolls Music Career Performing Festival Sir Ian Mckellen Belinda Carlisle

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