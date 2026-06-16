Kelly Osbourne Honors Father Ozzy with Bat Fascinator at Royal Ascot Amid Royal Fashion Statements

At Royal Ascot's opening day, Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne with a bat-shaped fascinator, referencing his notorious 1982 onstage bat-biting incident. Her appearance, alongside royal family members like Zara Tindall and fashion-forward attendees such as Lizzie Cundy, highlighted a blend of personal homage, strict dress code adherence, and controversial style choices at the iconic British summer event.

Kelly Osbourne honoured her late father, the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne , during the first day of the prestigious Royal Ascot meeting by wearing a distinctive bat-shaped fascinator.

The gesture was a poignant nod to one of Ozzy's most infamous moments. During a concert in 1982, he mistook a bat thrown onto the stage for a rubber toy and bit its head off, an act that became a defining, shocking moment in rock history and solidified his Prince of Darkness persona. This bat motif, however improbable for a horse-racing event, connected the wild spectacle of rock with the pageantry of the royal enclosure.

Kelly, the daughter of Ozzy and his wife Sharon, paired the fascinator with an elegant black dress and several silver cross necklaces, a piece of jewellery her father was famously known to wear. She was also seen displaying her Royal Enclosure pass, confirming her access to the event's most exclusive area, reserved for members and their invited guests. Her attendance, alongside a companion, was framed as a personal tribute amidst the grandeur.

The event's fashion narrative was dominated by royal presence and daring choices. Beaming Zara Tindall and her husband, former rugby captain Mike Tindall, were the first senior royals to arrive. Zara opted for a striking custom-made Rebecca Vallance belt dress and an elaborate fascinator, complemented by pale pink Anya Hindmarch heels and a clutch bag. Mike adhered to the strict dress code with a classic morning suit, blue waistcoat, pink tie, and required top hat.

Another notable attendee was TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who chose a lemon-coloured belted coat dress, accessorised with a large yellow bow hat and strappy nude heels. Ascot regular Georgia Toffolo made a statement in a chainmail dress and a dramatic headpiece, embracing a more avant-garde look.

However, the most controversial outfit belonged to TV and radio personality Lizzie Cundy. She arrived in a white, intricate lace high-neck midi dress that was visibly see-through, flashing her nude undergarments. This directly contravened Royal Ascot's strict dress code, which explicitly forbids sheer or revealing designs and can result in being denied entry.

Just hours before the event, Cundy had shared a risqué photo of herself in a white lace bra on Instagram, captioning it with a reflection on grace and winning. Her ensemble sparked significant debate about the enforcement of the event's famously rigid fashion rules. Beyond the fashion, the day's royal duties were set, with The King presenting the King Charles III Stakes, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne presenting other named races.

The possible participation of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the Royal Procession remained unconfirmed. Ascot's deep ties to the monarchy, initiated by Queen Anne in 1711 and championed by Queen Elizabeth II, continue to define this jewel of the British summer, seamlessly blending regal ceremony, high fashion, and world-class thoroughbred racing





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Royal Ascot Kelly Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne Fashion Royal Family Zara Tindall Lizzie Cundy Dress Code Tribute Bat Fascinator

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