Kelly Osbourne Honors Family Legacy With Son At Aston Villa Match

Kelly Osbourne celebrated a family milestone as her son Sidney played as mascot for Aston Villa Women, wearing a kit reflecting their recent legal name change.

Kelly Osbourne celebrated a significant family milestone by attending the Aston Villa Women match against Birmingham City on Sunday, marking a public moment of healing and connection for her young son. The television personality and mother brought four-year-old Sidney to Villa Park in Birmingham, where he served as an official mascot for the home derby, an event that concluded with a 1-0 victory for the home team.

Personalized Kit Honors Name Change

For the occasion, Kelly coordinated a matching display with her child, featuring a custom football shirt for Sidney that read Sidney Sid Osbourne on the back. Kelly herself wore a jersey labeled Kelly 9, symbolizing the unity of the names following their recent legal adjustments. This specific attire served as a visible tribute to the resolution of a longstanding dispute regarding the child's surname, which had previously caused significant friction within the family structure.

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Resolution To Surname Dispute With Sid

The event highlights the successful conclusion of a private legal battle between Kelly Osbourne and her ex-fiancé, Slipknot keyboardist Sid Wilson, whom she split from in March. Kelly had publicly described a huge row with Sid regarding the surname, revealing in early 2024 that he initially refused to allow their son to have a double-barreled name. She stated she felt forced into a decision she did not want, noting that the dispute was the biggest fight she had ever had with the father of her child.

However, Kelly later announced that after extensive conversations and couples therapy, Sid relented. The couple legally changed Sidney's surname to include both family names, a move that Kelly described as seeing the light after years of conflict. This decision was met with approval by Kelly's late father, Ozzy Osbourne, and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who had long advocated for the child to bear the combined name.

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Continuing Ozzy's Local Football Legacy

The choice of venue held deep personal significance for the Osbourne family, honoring the lifelong passion of Kelly's late father, Ozzy Osbourne, who was a devoted Aston Villa supporter. Ozzy, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76, grew up in Aston, Birmingham, residing just a short walk from Villa Park. He maintained a strong connection to the club until the end of his life, playing his final concert at the stadium just weeks before his death.

Kelly's attendance at the women's game underscores her commitment to keeping her father's memory alive through their shared cultural heritage. The family's tie to the club is not merely symbolic but rooted in geography and personal history, with Ozzy's roots in the area forming a core part of the family's identity. This match allowed Kelly to connect with that history while providing a normalizing experience for her son.

New Life In English Countryside

Since her separation from Sid Wilson, Kelly has fundamentally changed her lifestyle, relocating from Los Angeles to Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom. She sought to move away from the high-pressure environment of the entertainment industry to raise Sidney in a quieter, more grounded setting. Her brother, Jack Osbourne, confirmed that she is in a happier place, focusing on parenting and enjoying the rural lifestyle.

Kelly has explicitly stated her desire to give her son a different childhood than the one she experienced growing up in the spotlight. She has embraced local community activities, including attending Parent Teacher Association meetings at a village school, and has stepped back from the road with Slipknot star Sid. This transition represents a deliberate shift towards stability and family focus, away from the public controversies that previously defined her recent years.