Kelly Osbourne announced her engagement to Slipknot member Sid Wilson during the historic Black Sabbath farewell concert, marking a new chapter after years of public speculation.

Kelly Osbourne has officially become engaged to Slipknot percussionist Sid Wilson, capping a romantic journey that began nearly three decades ago. The milestone announcement occurred against the backdrop of a monumental musical event, as the couple tied the knot during the final Black Sabbath reunion performance. This engagement marks a significant personal development for the reality television personality and musician, who had been navigating life following the tragic death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Romance Begins at Ozzfest in 1999

Osbourne and Wilson first crossed paths in 1999 while Slipknot was touring on the Ozzfest lineup. At that time, their interaction was strictly platonic, and the friendship did not evolve into a romantic relationship for many years. Osbourne publicly confirmed her relationship with Wilson in January 2022, ending a long period of speculation regarding her personal life. The couple has now been together for nearly thirty years, a timeline that encompasses their initial meeting at the festival decades prior.

Also read Kelly Osbourne Marries Sid Wilson at Birmingham Show Amid Ozzy Grief

Proposal at Villa Park Reunion Concert

The engagement took place during the farewell concert that reunited the original lineup of Black Sabbath. The event featured Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward performing together one last time. The historic show attracted 45,000 fans to Villa Park, creating a grand setting for the personal announcement. The concert also served as a massive celebration of heavy metal, featuring performances by numerous other iconic bands.

Slipknot Separation and Public Statement

Just prior to the engagement news, significant professional changes occurred for Wilson within his band. Slipknot announced in mid-August that they were severing ties with Sid Wilson. The band released a statement via their Instagram account for Knotfest, noting that Wilson would no longer be associated with the group effective immediately. The statement concluded with well-wishes for his future endeavors after weeks of public speculation about his status.

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Osbourne Reflects on Parental Legacy

In recent reflections, Osbourne discussed the profound impact of her parents' marriage on her own view of love. She described her father as her mother Sharon Osbourne's soulmate, stating that she does not expect to experience a love like theirs in her own lifetime. Osbourne noted that the life her parents shared was unique and filled with wonderful madness, but acknowledged the unimaginable pain of losing such a partner.

Future Focus on Personal Growth

Despite the personal challenges of recent years, Osbourne emphasized a forward-looking attitude centered on self-improvement. She stated that she is done with allowing others to create narratives about her identity or criticize her version of herself. Osbourne expressed excitement about new opportunities and accomplishments she has not yet been able to pursue. This engagement with Wilson appears to mark the beginning of this new chapter in her life.