Kelly Osbourne Debuts New Look at London Event Following Weight Changes

Kelly Osbourne attends a London cocktail party in a silver gown, addressing health concerns and weight gain speculation after a difficult year.

Kelly Osbourne turned heads in a glamorous silver strapless floor-length gown at the Rebecca Vallance x AKI cocktail party in London on Wednesday night. The television personality, age 42, styled her blonde bobbed hair with curls and accessorized the dazzling ensemble with several layered necklaces and towering heels. She paired the look with a striking makeup palette featuring silver sparkling eyeshadow, signaling a vibrant return to public appearances.

Addressing Health Speculation Publicly

Osbourne made a visible effort to project confidence and well-being, appearing in high spirits as she posed for photographers throughout the evening. This appearance comes just days after she publicly addressed concerns regarding her recent physical changes. The star clarified that she has gained two stone in the past six months, a revelation that has sparked widespread discussion about her health and lifestyle choices. She emphasized that her decision to speak out was driven by a desire to correct the narrative surrounding her condition.

Also read Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Life After Split From Sid Wilson

Details of Weight Gain and Recovery

During a recent interview, Osbourne explained that the significant weight gain was not the result of an eating disorder, but rather a period of profound sadness following major personal losses. She admitted to being shocked by her own reflection in photos taken earlier in the year at the BRITs ceremony in Manchester. At that event, she stood on stage alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and looked considerably thinner, which led to immediate speculation about her wellness. Osbourne denied using weight loss injections, stating that she simply could not manage her daily tasks during that dark period.

Complex History with Weight Management

The star's relationship with her weight has been a complex journey, marked by both public scrutiny and private struggle. She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, a procedure she credited for helping her shed 85lb through a combination of strict dieting and high-intensity interval training. However, her journey took another turn during her pregnancy with her son, Sidney, in 2022. During this time, she gained approximately 100lb and developed gestational diabetes, factors that contributed to her desire to avoid the spotlight. She has consistently pushed back against rumors that she has used Ozempic or similar pharmaceutical aids for weight control.

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Celebrity Guests and Event Atmosphere

The London event featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including Radio 1 presenter Molly King, who wore a gold backless satin gown with lace detailing. Strictly Come Dancing star Jowita Przystal opted for a festive black velvet minidress with a large bow, while Real Housewives of London star Juliet Mayhew looked elegant in a stylish blue gown. Munroe Bergdorf also made an appearance in a figure-hugging red one-shoulder dress, posing near a Christmas tree at the bash. Amber Le Bon completed the fashionable scene in a delicate lace dress paired with a black handbag and heels.

Personal Losses and Future Outlook

Osbourne's recent public life has been defined by significant personal challenges, including the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025. This event coincided with her split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson, creating a tumultuous period for the British television personality. Despite the difficulties, she indicated that the loss of her father has motivated her to prioritize her long-term health and presence for her children. She has stated that she no longer wishes to endure the pain of public scrutiny regarding her body, aiming instead to focus on her well-being and family life moving forward.