Kelly Osbourne addresses brutal online criticism and Ozempic rumors in March 2026, attribating appearance changes to grief after her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Kelly Osbourne has issued a stern reprimand to online detractors regarding her physical appearance in March 2026. The television personality addressed harsh commentary about her dramatic weight loss following the July 2025 death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne Criticizes Online Cruelty

Osbourne, age 41, expressed deep disappointment at the severity of the digital harassment she has endured. She described the behavior as a distinct form of cruelty directed at a person clearly experiencing profound loss. In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, March 1, Osbourne condemned individuals who spread gossip about her personal struggles instead of offering support. She emphasized that attacking someone during their grief is an unacceptable act.

Also read Kelly Osbourne Relapses After Ozzy Osbourne Death

Public Confrontations Begin Late 2025

The initial wave of public confrontation occurred in December 2025. Osbourne addressed disgusting and mean comments in an Instagram Story video. She questioned what the public expected her appearance to be during such a traumatic time. She stated that simply getting out of bed and facing life deserved commendation rather than criticism.

Osbourne revealed that her life was completely upside down and that she was ill. She expressed confusion over expectations that she would look as though everything was fine. She pointed out that human faces naturally change as people grow older, rejecting comparisons to her image at age 18. She reserved her sharpest remarks for adult women leaving the cruelest comments, telling them to go away.

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Denies Ozempic Rumors and Grief Impact

Osbourne directly refuted claims that her weight loss was caused by Ozempic or other medication. She clarified that her father had recently died and that she was doing her best to cope. She stated that family was her only reason to live during this period. Osbourne explained that she chooses to share happy content rather than her miserable reality with her audience.

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, supported her position during an interview. Sharon confirmed that Kelly could not eat properly during this period. She suggested that haters use such comments as a shield for their own unhappiness. Osbourne reiterated that she has never experienced such cruelty and does not believe anyone deserves this treatment.

March 2026 Royal Ascot Appearance

Comments intensified after Osbourne attended the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer presentation in February 2026. Social media users compared her physique to that of a dead body. Osbourne called this abuse completely unnecessary. She posted screenshots of the offending messages on her Instagram Stories to highlight the severity of the attacks.

In June 2026, Osbourne noted she tries not to pay attention to such comments. She described the commenters as mentally unwell and stated she feels sorry for them. She credited her amazing support system, including her medical team and family. Osbourne emphasized that smiling at strangers can change their entire day, urging empathy over judgment.