Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Life After Split From Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne enjoys ice skating with son Sidney at Somerset House. The reality star embraces country life and moves on from her split with former fiancé Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne appeared radiant as she attended the Skate launch party at Somerset House in London on Tuesday. The television personality, aged 42, spent quality time with her four-year-old son, Sidney. This outing marks a significant shift eight months after her separation from fiancé Sid Wilson.

Osbourne Embraces Country Living With Son

The reality star dressed warmly for the winter event in a long black fur coat. She accessorized with a neck scarf and a stylish leopard print fur hat. Kelly smiled broadly while posing for photographs before taking to the ice with her child. Her brother Jack Osbourne recently confirmed that she is in a happier place since the split.

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Relationship Rumours Confirmed At Party

Other guests at the Somerset House event included Made In Chelsea co-stars Sam Prince and Olivia Bentley. The pair confirmed their romance by displaying affectionate behavior throughout the evening. They had been sparking relationship rumors after sharing cozy photos on social media recently.

Osbourne Reflects On Past Relationships

Kelly has had several romances with her television colleagues over the years. She previously dated Tristan Phipps for three years until their split in 2023. She also dated Digby Edgley for one year back in 2019. Her most recent past relationship was with investment banker Rory McIvor.

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Wilson Departure And Legal Disputes

Sid Wilson was recently removed from his band Slipknot under unknown circumstances. Kelly addressed their breakup publicly with an impassioned Instagram post earlier this year. She demanded accountability and requested the return of her dogs and possessions.

Future Plans For Family And Health

Osbourne moved back to the English countryside to raise Sidney away from Los Angeles. She cited concerns about gun culture and school shootings in the United States. Her goal is to provide her son with a different childhood than she experienced growing up.