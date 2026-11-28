The two knew each other for decades before they started dating.

Osbourne said that her son reminds her a lot of her late father, Ozzy.

“Because of all that time they spent together when he was little, he’s got a lot of my dad’s mannerisms. His body language, his eye shape, his smile…” she told the outlet. During the interview, the former “Fashion Police” co-host also shared that working with life coach Chris Miller has been helping her through the grief. Osbourne said that she started working with a life coach after her father’s death.

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She said that one of the most helpful things she did with him was creating a list of things that were “serving her” and things that were not.