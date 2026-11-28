Kelly Osbourne breaks silence on why she called off engagement to Sid Wilson
The two knew each other for decades before they started dating.
Osbourne said that her son reminds her a lot of her late father, Ozzy.
“Because of all that time they spent together when he was little, he’s got a lot of my dad’s mannerisms. His body language, his eye shape, his smile…” she told the outlet. During the interview, the former “Fashion Police” co-host also shared that working with life coach Chris Miller has been helping her through the grief. Osbourne said that she started working with a life coach after her father’s death.
She said that one of the most helpful things she did with him was creating a list of things that were “serving her” and things that were not.
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