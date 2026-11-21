Kelly Osbourne and Sidney Wilson attended the England versus New Zealand rugby match at Allianz Stadium, celebrating a decisive win and retaining the Hillary Shield.

Kelly Osbourne shared a memorable Saturday at Allianz Stadium, watching England secure a dominant 37-12 victory against New Zealand during the Round 6 Nations Championship clash. The television personality, aged 42, accompanied her four-year-old son Sidney Wilson, who wore an England rugby shirt while cheering from the stands. The win ensures England retains the Hillary Shield and positions them favorably for the upcoming Nations Championship Finals scheduled for next weekend.

Rugby Match Details and Venue Impact

The match at Allianz Stadium concluded with a significant scoreline of 37 points for England compared to 12 for New Zealand. This victory in Round 6 solidifies England's standing in the tournament. Notable attendees included actors James Norton and Emilia Clarke, who were seen engaging in conversations pitchside during the event. The game highlighted the strong performance of the English team, with players like Ollie Chessum visibly competing against New Zealand's Damian McKenzie during key moments of the match.

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Family Bonding and Personal History

Sidney Wilson, the son of Kelly Osbourne and former fiancé Sid Wilson, appeared enthusiastic about the rugby match. Sidney was dressed in an England rugby shirt, matching his mother's team spirit. Kelly took moments to capture memories, including taking a selfie with Sidney and holding him in her arms while chatting pitchside. This outing follows a previous visit earlier this month to Villa Park, where Kelly took Sidney to watch Aston Villa Women play Birmingham City in a home derby. That match ended with a 1-0 victory for Aston Villa Women.

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Connection to Aston Villa Football Club

Kelly Osbourne's connection to Aston Villa Football Club is deeply rooted in her family history. Her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, grew up in Aston, Birmingham, a location just a short walk from Villa Park. He maintained a lifelong devotion to the club and played his final concert at Villa Park in July 2025 before passing away at the age of 76. During the recent match at Villa Park, Sidney wore a personalized football kit with 'Sidney Sid Osbourne' printed on the back. Kelly also coordinated her attire, wearing a 'Kelly 9' football shirt. She expressed gratitude on social media, thanking the Aston Villa Women's team for an unforgettable experience.

Recent Personal Moves and Routine

The outing at the rugby match reflects Kelly Osbourne's current lifestyle adjustments. Following her split from Sid Wilson, the Slipknot keyboardist, in March, Kelly relocated from Los Angeles to Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom. This move was made to be closer to family and to establish a quieter, more settled routine focused on parenting. Her recent appearances at sporting events in the UK, including the rugby match and the football game, demonstrate her integration into local family life and her dedication to creating positive memories with her son in their new environment.